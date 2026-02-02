Nigeria had recorded about 20,000 snakebite cases annually, with roughly 2,000 deaths reported each year

Health officials had linked rising cases to rural exposure, heavy rainfall, and limited access to anti-venom

Gombe, Plateau, Adamawa and nine other states had been identified as having the highest snake bite burden

Nigeria loses about 2,000 lives to snake bites every year, according to figures released by the federal government, a burden health officials say continues to affect rural and farming communities the most.

The data also show that thousands of survivors are left with permanent injuries, including limb amputations, due to delayed or inadequate treatment, according to a report by Premium Times.

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, disclosed that Nigeria records an estimated 20,000 snakebite cases annually.

He spoke during a press briefing in Abuja held to commemorate the 2021 International Snakebite Awareness Day, an event dedicated to drawing attention to what global health authorities describe as a neglected public health crisis.

Snake bites pose national concern

Mamora said snake bites remain a major cause of preventable deaths and disabilities, particularly in remote areas where access to health care and antivenom is limited.

He noted that about 2,000 people die each year from snake bites, while more than 1,700 victims lose arms or legs following severe complications.

International Snakebite Awareness Day is observed every September 19 to spotlight the scale of the problem worldwide.

The World Health Organisation has repeatedly warned that snake bites disproportionately affect agricultural workers and residents of poorly constructed homes, many of whom lack protective footwear and timely medical care.

Common venomous snakes identified

Mamora explained that snakebite poisoning, medically referred to as envenomation, has long been a public health issue in Nigeria. He identified three major snake species responsible for most cases in the country.

“The Cobra or Naja nigricolis, the Puff Adder or Bitis arietans and the Carpet Viper or Echis ocellatus.

“The Carpet Viper is the one responsible for most, about 90 per cent of bites and 60 per cent of snakebite deaths,” he said.

According to the minister, Nigeria records about 497 snakebite cases per 100,000 people.

He added that recent increases in cases have been linked to excessive rainfall, which has driven snakes closer to human settlements, while shortages of anti-venom have worsened outcomes.

States with highest reported cases

Mamora listed several states as having the highest burden of snake bite cases in the country. They include:

Gombe Plateau Adamawa Bauchi Borno Nasarawa Enugu Kogi Kebbi Oyo Benue Taraba

He further noted that Nigeria ranks among the countries worst affected by snake bites globally, with cases reaching epidemic levels in some areas.

Providing additional figures, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mamman Mahmuda, said that between January 2018 and December 2020, the country recorded 45,834 snake bite cases and 1,793 deaths. He added that many cases go unreported because victims never reach health facilities.

Mahmuda said the data reinforce the government’s resolve to expand access to safe, effective and affordable anti-venom across the country.

