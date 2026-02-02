Bitter kola may repel snakes, but lacks evidence as an effective antivenom for snake bites

Tragic death of musician Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene highlights dangers of snake bites in Nigeria

Experts confirm bitter kola's eco-friendly properties, yet caution against reliance for venom neutralization

FCT, Abuja - A WhatsApp user claimed that bitter kola can neutralize snake venom, urging Nigerians to drink and eat bitter kola to neutralize snake venom.

Legit.ng reports that an upcoming musician, Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene, died of snake bites in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the weekend.

“If the snake bite or scorpion bite, just eat one bitter kola, and the snake poison and scorpion poison will neutralize within a few minutes of eating it. You use bitter cola to keep snakes away from your home. Get dried bitter kola, grind it into powder, and apply the powder to the floor of your house. If any snake crosses it, it will die instantly. Children at home can accidentally eat poisonous things, like eating bar soap or powdered soap.”

Dubawa said some antivenoms treat bites from a specific type of snake (monospecific antivenoms).

While some antivenoms treat bites from a number of snakes found in a particular geographic region (polyspecific antivenoms).

According to the Fact-Check platform, antivenoms are created by immunizing horses or sheep with the venom of a particular snake.

Their blood serum (the watery part of the blood) is then processed, as it will contain antibodies capable of neutralizing the effects of the venom.

A conservation biologist/ ornithologist, Mrs. Nanchin Winifred Kazeh, said science has proven that bitter kola is an effective snake repellent, but it doesn’t kill them.

“Sure, the remedy is very effective, as proven by scientific research. The use of bitter kola as a snake repellent has proven to be an effective, eco-friendly method. Is a win-win for conservation as none of the snakes are killed in the process. The smell from the kola repels snakes from a radius of a mile away.”

Kazeh, however, said there is no scientific proof that the smell of the bitter kola can repel all snake species.

Bitter kola is only an effective snake repellent within a radius of a mile away.

There is, however, no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of bitter kola as an antivenom.

Snakebite victims are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

