Snakebite: Doctor Shares Price of Antivenom as He Laments, Amount He Posted Triggers Nigerians
People

by  Victor Duru
4 min read
  • Dr Chin Akano, the CEO of NEOMS Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in New Owerri, has decried the high cost of snake antivenom
  • While displaying a snake antivenom and its price, the doctor noted that its cost discourages hospitals from stocking it and urged the government to look into it
  • Mixed reactions have followed the cost of a snake antivenom in Nigeria as people mourned the demise of fast-rising Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene

In the wake of the death of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, doctor Chin Akano, the CEO of NEOMS Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in New Owerri, has decried how expensive a snake antivenom is.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 2, the medic shared a particular antivenom along with its new price.

Dr Chin Akano decries how expensive snake antivenom is in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Byronsdad, Facebook/Chin Akano
Source: Getty Images

Price of snake antivenom in Nigeria

Dr Akano noted that hospitals don't stock antivenoms because of how expensive they are, as one costs about N209k, and it might expire before use.

He called on the government to look into the matter, explaining that to stock five antivenoms would cost a hospital about N1 million.

Dr Akano wondered how much hospitals would then charge a snakebite patient after paying such an exorbitant amount for antivenoms. In his words:

"Can’t you see why some hospitals don’t stock the antivenom. About N209k for one and it may expire on you.
"Govt needs to do something about it. So to stock only 5, the hospital would cough out N1 million. How much will they charge the patient?
"No wonder some also resort to buying the cheap ones that may be ineffective!!!"

The antivenom Dr Akano shared was previously sold at N219,300, but now goes for N193, 500 and it is called the Polyvalent Anti-snake Venom Vins Africa.

See Dr China Akano's Facebook post below:

Snakebite: Reactions trail price of antivenom

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the price of an antivenom below:

Funmilayo Okunlola Oyeniran said:

"Why can't they stock it? Giving excuses of it will expired without getting use of it is a flimsy excuse. They don't value our lives, they only value the our pocket. Why can't even government subsidized it, to make it readily available. How much is medication of 209k that got expired over human lives."

Adaeze Chidimma Okoh said:

"Let truth be told.
"Rabbies and snake vaccines should be a free injection in government hospital.
"But what we have is a failed country that d leaders travel abroad for there hospital checkup."

Helen Ada said:

"More blessings sir, for doing the needful, government should also try to make it affordable so hospitals can stock it."

Judith Ubeji said:

"If they can have a bottle of it in a hospital it will go a long way cos snake bite is always rare if they can make it compulsory for all hospitals."

Simon Amaufombaechila said:

"Stocking and distribution of vaccines and immunological products require cold chain....and maintaining cold chain in Nigeria is very expensive...it rubs off on the price of these items...including all the ones that will expire on you."

Ernest Ibezim said:

"I understand you very clearly. It's expensive to save life in Nigeria but it's not expensive to renovate a conference center for 38 billion naira? Zero value for human life."

Deejaydcee Dispindaht said:

"What happened in upgrading our traditional ways of healing such. 98% people in the village survived this without spending much. At least make each hospital they employ 1 Good herbal healer. As we advance let's not throw away our own because to catch up with foreign things you need to be financially okay to afford if not otilor."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a snake expert, Dr Mark Ofua, had reacted to claims that snakes are attracted to music.

Signs you have snake in your room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a snake expert, Dr Mark Ofua, had shared four important signs that a snake might be in your room or house.

Dr Mark explained that a snake can be in one's house for years without being detected. He said one way to know if a snake is in one's house is to see strange poop.

Another way to tell if a snake is in your house is when you hear rustling and sounds in your storage room or cupboard. The snake expert highlighted other possible ways to detect the presence of a snake in your house.

Source: Legit.ng

