Ondo State Government declared February 2 and 3, 2026, as public holidays to mark the state’s 50th anniversary

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa approved the holidays to enable residents participate fully in golden jubilee activities

The state government advised essential service providers to ensure uninterrupted services during the holidays

Ondo state - The Ondo state government has declared Monday, February 2, and Tuesday, February 3, as public holidays across the state to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ondo state.

The approval was granted by the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as part of activities marking the state’s golden jubilee, a milestone celebrating five decades of growth, resilience and collective progress.

Breaking: Nigerian governor Declares Public Holidays Across the State

Source: Facebook

Public holidays declared for golden jubilee celebration

In a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the declaration was aimed at enabling residents to fully participate in the series of events lined up for the anniversary celebrations.

According to the statement, the two-day holiday will provide an opportunity for citizens across the state to take part in the commemorative activities and reflect on Ondo State’s journey since its creation.

Governor urges citizens to join anniversary activities

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged residents to make good use of the holidays by actively participating in the celebrations and renewing their commitment to the state’s development.

“The Governor encourages all citizens to use the opportunity of the holidays to join in the celebrations, reflect on the state’s journey so far, and recommit themselves to the shared vision of building a more prosperous and united Ondo State,” the statement said.

Essential services to continue during holidays

While announcing the public holidays, the state government advised providers of essential services to ensure that their operations continue without disruption during the period.

“Essential service providers are advised to make adequate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted services throughout the holidays,” Adeniyan added.

Ondo state was created on February 3, 1976, and the 2026 celebrations mark 50 years since its establishment.

Source: Legit.ng