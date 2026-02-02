Ogun State government has declared Tuesday, February 3, 2026, a public holiday for the Golden Jubilee celebration

Governor Dapo Abiodun emphasizes community engagement in anniversary festivities

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, has announced details of the public holiday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuota, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun state government has declared Tuesday, February 3, 2026, a public holiday across the state.

Governor Abiodun said the public holiday is in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ogun State.

Ogun State's Golden Jubilee holiday is set for February 3, 2026. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the public holiday is to enable residents to fully participate in activities lined up for the Golden Jubilee celebration.

Talabi made this known in a statement issued on Monday, February 2, 2026 and shared via the Ogun state government X handle @OGSG_Official on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The state government urged citizens to celebrate the historic milestone in an atmosphere of unity and peace.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to consolidating on past achievements and accelerating the state’s development agenda for the benefit of all.

Talabi added that the governor urged residents to take advantage of the public holiday to actively participate in the events marking the 50th anniversary of the Gateway State.

Ogun State at 50

Ogun State was created on February 3, 1976. Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 3, 2026, marks the 50 years anniversity of the Southwest State.

According to the statement, the Golden Jubilee celebration features a rich line-up of commemorative activities designed to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and project a bold and prosperous future for the state.

The anniversary marks five decades of Ogun State’s political existence, steady growth, and significant contributions to national development.

Nigerians react as Ogun celebrates 50th anniversary

@lekeyor

This is the only thing Ogun state can give, when there are a lot of things they can do to celebrate their 50th years e.g 50 hospitals, education scholarships, etc., in the next election, vote for a good leader.

@Pirroll

It’s not by holiday But what has the state achieved in the last 50 years? What can the citizens be proud of? Good road Good health care Water?

Governor Dapo Abiodun Urges Ogun Residents to Celebrate 50 Years of Progress on February 3, 2026. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

@yemidafidi

Congratulations to my state on its golden jubilee. However, I think the concept of having the governor's picture embedded in the logo reduces the strength and rubs the emblem of its timelines. It shouldn't be seen from an individual's face. My thoughts.

@shaywenjaydee

I was wondering if we were going to get a holiday. Congratulations to Ogun @ 50, Ise ya!!

Nigerian governor declares public holidays

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo state government declared February 2 and 3, 2026, as public holidays to mark the state’s 50th anniversary.

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa approved the holidays to enable residents to participate fully in the golden jubilee activities.

The state government advised essential service providers to ensure uninterrupted services during the holidays.

Source: Legit.ng