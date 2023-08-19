Four states in Southwest Nigeria have declared Monday, August 21, a work-free day to celebrate Isese Day 2023

The southwestern states observing the special holiday are Lagos, Oyo, Osun, and Ogun

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and his peers highlighted the importance of preserving Yoruba heritage and fostering unity and harmony among different religious groups

To commemorate the Isese Day 2023 celebrations, at least four states in Southwest Nigeria have declared Monday, August 21, a work-free day for public servants.

The Isese Day is set aside in most of the southwest states to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions and preserve the Yoruba heritage.

Lagos, Oyo, Osun, and Ogun states have declared Monday, August 21, a work-free day to mark Isese Day. Photo credits: @jidesanwoolu, @Yorubaness, @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

Here is a list of states that have declared Monday work-free day:

Lagos state

Oyo state

Osun state

Ogun state

Isese Day: What state governors said

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he declared a work-free day to mark the special day and to reaffirm his commitment to continue to provide the necessary support to traditional institutions in Lagos state.

He added that his government is interested in promoting Lagos state's indigenous culture and tradition while preserving its heritage.

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state approved August 20 every year as Isese Day.

The governor requested that the occasion be used to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the state and the country in general.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state said the decision to accord Isese Day a special recognition was to continue respecting the tradition and ensure the continuation of the unity and harmony among the three major religions in the state.

On his part, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state said he approved the holiday, being the leader of a government that promotes oneness, unity, and religious harmony among practitioners of different religions, The Punch reported.

Isese: Islamic clerics threaten traditionalists in Ilorin

Meanwhile, traditional worshippers in Ilorin Kwara state have been given a note of warning by the Council of Ulama (Islamic clerics) not to observe nor celebrate the Isese festival.

The Islamic clerics noted that the Ilorin Emirate would not condone any form of traditional festival or rites.

Justice Salihu Mohammed, the executive secretary of the Islamic group, stated this during a press conference held in Ilorin.

