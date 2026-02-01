A close friend of Ifunanya Nwangene ' Nanyah' has mourned the late singer after she reportedly died from a snake bite.

' The lady took to social media to share what many people didn’t know about the late Nanyah, whose death threw many into mourning

Many reacted to the deep details she posted about her late friend, as they mourned the loss of the classical singer

A Nigerian lady, Agatha Tatyough, has mourned the death of fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music.

Agatha, who also sings, shared deep details about Nanyah, that many people didn’t know about her.

Nanyah: Friend Shares What People Didn’t Know About Late Singer Who Reportedly Died After Snake Bite

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have been rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s friend shares details about late singer

On her Facebook page, Agatha Tatyough shared how she felt after hearing of Nanyah’s death.

She also mentioned Nanyah’s attributes and what she learnt from the late singer.

Her Facebook post read:

"Ifunanya Nwangene, even in death,I'm still learning from you. I can't stop thinking about you. My head wants to explode because God. I couldn't sleep. Sleep vanished from my eyes Ify

"When I did this song,she was like Agyyyyy I love this so much. You said the lyrics always touches you when ever you listen to it. Is this what you meant?

"Who will now catch me when I make a mistake while singing and say with a tender voice Aggggyy I know what you did there,I catch you and we both will laugh over it. This world is cruel gosh

"Your death didn't only shatter me,it took away my joy and happiness too. You were always smiling. Full of life. Extremely talented. Apologies when ever she feels you're hurting. Always willing to share. Calm. Loving. Beautiful and peaceful. I'll inherit all these from you my darling/love."

Reactions as Nanyah's friend mourns her online

Msendoo Stephanie Kor

Ma so the news isn’t fake? We are in another day already oooooo…You just made me cry

Terkula Timothy

Take heart. The Lord is your strength. She is gone to be with the Lord. May you find solace.

Sandra Chiahemba

Easy on yourself dear, May her soul rest with the lord Amen

As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been released by her family.

However, a neighbour shared what she noticed about late Nanyah’s residence after she reportedly died from a snake bite

The woman, who lived in the same neighbourhood as Nanyah, also shared details about the late singer’s family.

Lady shares sister's last video before dying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady shared the last video her sister made before she died, after giving birth to her child.

Many were moved to tears after hearing the dying woman’s last words as her sister said she died on her daughter's birthday.

Source: Legit.ng