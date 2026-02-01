A man who trained Nanyah on how to sing mourned the late singer after she reportedly died from a snake bite in her residence

He mentioned the kind of person she was and how she behaved towards him during their coaching sessions together

Many reacted as he also shared the plans she had for her music career before she died, as they mourned her demise in the comments

A Nigerian man, Zitu Benafa, has mourned the death of fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music.

Zitu shared the kind of person Nanyah was, revealing that he had been her vocal coach since 2021.

Nanyah's vocal coach writes a heartfelt tribute after she died from a snake bite.

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have been rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s vocal coach shares details about singer

On his Facebook page, Zitu Benafa shared how he felt after hearing of Nanyah’s death.

He also spoke about her behaviour towards him and the plans she had in 2026.

His Facebook post read:

"You reached out to me in 2021 asking me to be your voice coach. From that moment, I saw a great singer and musician, I saw a star! Beyond having an amazing voice, you were such a gentle lady with a reservoir of respect. You'd say "maestro, how are you na" "how's your health".

"Anytime I call for a performance, you always agree and are happy to make music. No wonder you were performing everywhere. You were generous with your gift.

"I remember when I told you to leave pop music covers and focus on classical choral music where your shine lived. You came to me in 2024 telling me how a hymn post of yours got good traction. You said "you said it o". I have watched you turn into something exceptional. You became the face of classical musicians in Nigeria.

"You had so many great plans for your musical career this 2026, not knowing that heaven needed your talent more than man. It is with deep pain that I write this message. I had the most horrible and horrific night and I am yet to recover. Every song reminds me of you.

"While this is very difficult to believe and accept, I am hopeful that you'll find a place in God's kingdom. Rest in peace, Ifunanya."

Reactions as Nanyah's vocal coach mourns

Seth Seth said:

"May God have mercy upon her soul. Condolences to her family friends and her Voice couch."

Emenike Chiemeka Nkamnebe said:

"So painful! A bright star eclipsed. Nne, may God rest your gentle soul."

Martins Brown Okezie said:

"As I see her as the hope of classical music to shine in Nigeria. Now all hopes gone. Rest on dear ifunanya."

Nanyah died on January 31, 2026 after being bitten by a snake in her residence.

