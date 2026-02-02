Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, shared a video recounting how a cobra entered her home about a year ago

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has shared a startling personal experience involving a cobra snake that entered her home, sparking reactions online.

El-Rufai’s wife shares startling encounter

Source: Twitter

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai disclosed that a cobra once found its way into her house, describing the incident as unexpected and unsettling.

In a short video and accompanying post shared on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, @hadizel, she revealed that the incident occurred about a year ago.

“A cobra was in my house a year ago. I’m certain that nobody sent it. It sent itself,” she said.

Her remark quickly drew attention online, with many Nigerians expressing shock and sharing similar experiences with snakes invading residential homes.

The revelation comes amid renewed public concern over snake encounters in residential areas, following recent reports of deaths linked to snake bites in different parts of Nigeria.

Snake bite: Expert shares 7 quick actions to take

A Nigerian wildlife and conservationist, known via his verified X handle as @arojinle1, has highlighted things to do in the event of a snake bite, following the tragic death of fast-rising Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene.

The 26-year-old vocalist passed away at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, due to a snake bite at her Abuja residence on Saturday, January 31, triggering grief and tributes in Nigeria.

What to do when bitten by snake

In a now-viral X post on February 1, the snake expert outlined seven steps to take after being bitten by a snake. According to him:

1. Move away from the snake carefully so you don't get bitten again. Try and see if you can get a description of the snake while moving away. This is helpful.

2. Even though this is very difficult to do, you must not panic. Panic makes your heart beat faster, which can spread venom more quickly if it's venomous. Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Try to keep the bitten area at or slightly below heart level (don't raise it high).

Source: Getty Images

3. Remove anything tight near the bite.

4. Only try to drive or move yourself to the hospital if you've exhausted all other options. Your best bet if to call someone who can come and take you. This is to ensure that you keep physical activities to a minimal level. Don't try to start running after the snake, too. All these will increase your heartbeat and spread the venom faster.

5. While waiting for the person you called, clean the bite gently with soap and water.

6. Immobilise the bitten area. Keep the limb as still as possible.

7. Get to a hospital as quickly and safely as possible. This is the most important step. Don't wait to see if symptoms get worse. Even if you feel okay at first, serious problems can start hours later.

Source: Legit.ng