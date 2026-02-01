The Nigerian Army and Department of State Services (DSS) apprehend over 40 suspects linked to coup plot against President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army Headquarters and the Department of State Services (DSS) captured more than 40 coup plot suspects in a covert intelligence operation.

The suspected coup plotters were planning to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government last year.

The Nigerian military recovered arms, ammunition, vehicles, and cash from the suspected coup plotters, including military officers and civilians.

The investigation identified retired Major General Adamu as one of the key figures connected to the network.

Major General Adamu remains at large, alongside three other suspects.

As reported by Premium Times, investigators found that the vehicles were acquired for intelligence-gathering missions.

The vehicles were to enable discreet access of the coup plotters to sensitive locations, including airports and other strategic facilities.

Arms, ammunition, cars recovered from coup plotters

The investigators recovered two gun trucks, anti-aircraft (AA) guns, PKT guns, RPG bombs, AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and tactical gear from a lieutenant colonel attached to the army’s 130 Battalion.

The investigators also seized four Toyota Hilux trucks, one Toyota Prado SUV, two Toyota saloon cars, and 32 Volkswagen Golf vehicles allegedly procured for covert operations.

A source said that:

“The cars were used to move operatives around without attracting attention and to conduct reconnaissance activities linked to the plot.”

Coup plot against Tinubu: Families of detained officers

Recall that sixteen Nigerian military officers remained in detention after being accused of plotting coup to overthrow Tinubu, sparking appeals from their families for mercy.

Relatives urged the Presidency to temper justice with compassion, stressing that many of the detained officers were breadwinners.

Security experts and retired officers also called for a fair trial, warning against perceptions of victimisation.

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian security agencies investigated a coup plot against President Tinubu's administration involving 40 identified suspects.

Key figures included senior military officers and civilians linked to reconnaissance, funding, and propaganda operations.

Controversial suspects marked for assassination include President Tinubu and other top officials in his government.

