Nigerian security agencies investigated a coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration involving 40 identified suspects

Key figures included senior military officers and civilians linked to reconnaissance, funding, and propaganda operations

Controversial suspects marked for assassination include President Tinubu and other top officials in his government

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian security agencies have concluded investigations into an alleged coup plot to violently overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

As reported by Premium Times on Sunday, February 1, 40 suspects have now been identified in connection with the alleged coup plot.

Alleged coupists nabbed in Nigeria

The suspects include senior military officers across the armed forces, a police officer, and civilians allegedly involved in spying, funding, and propaganda operations.

This newspaper said it has obtained the names of those arrested following a covert intelligence operation coordinated by the Army Headquarters and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Our sources said 13 people were apprehended by the DSS, including two military personnel (one retired), one policeman, and 10 civilians, in connection with the alleged plot.

16 military officers were arrested for direct participation, two civilians for reconnaissance, two for being recruited to incite civil disobedience to justify the coup, and five others in connection with funding channels.

One detained soldier escaped custody but was later rearrested by DSS operatives in Bauchi State, according to insider sources.

The investigation has identified retired Major General Adamu as one of the key figures connected to the network. He remains at large, alongside three other suspects.

Legit.ng understands that authorities are awaiting President Tinubu's approval to formally constitute a court-martial panel to try the soldiers involved.

Tinubu, others survive coup plot

In an earlier report, sources with direct knowledge of the investigation identified top officials allegedly marked for assassination by the coupists. They include President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

One source said:

“They have people inside the Villa who monitor the movements of these officials. The plan was to kill them at the same time and install a military government."

The names of the suspects are listed below:

AD Dauda (Maj) MA Sadiq (Brigadier General) SM Gana (Lt Colonel) MA Ma'aji (Colonel) AA Jarma (Lt Colonel) S Bappah (Lt. Colonel) M Almakura (Lt Colonel) AA Hayatu (Lt Colonel) P Dangnap (Lt Colonel) JM GANAKS (Maj) AJ Ibrahim (Maj) MM Jiddah (Maj) MA Usman (Maj) D Yusuf (Maj) NG Zuzu (Sqn Ldr) SB Adamu (Sqn Ldr) DB Abdullahi (Lt Cdr) A Mohammed (Maj) J Iliyasu (Maj) G Binuga (Captain) AA Yusuf (Captain) 1 Bello (Captain) SS Felix (Lt) J Aminu (Lt) Nasiru Ibrahim (WO) Sanda Usman (Sgt) Mohammed Zubairu (Sgt) Momoh Audu (Cpl) Ahmed Ibrahim (Inspector) Goni Bukar EO Victor (Navy Capt/Rtd) Umoru Zekeri Y Nasiru (LCpl) Sambo Danladi (LCpl) Abdul Abdullahi (SSgt) Ali Isah ML Mohammed (Capt) UI Yusuf (Wg Cdr) Stanley Kingley Amandi IM Gana (Maj Gen Rtd)

Group condemns rumoured coup plot

Meanwhile, a Yoruba socio-political organisation, Yoruba Commitment Forum (YCF), has condemned rumours of an alleged coup plot against President Tinubu, describing it as a grave affront to Nigeria’s democracy and a provocation against the Yoruba people.

In a statement signed by its convener, Otunba Tayo Onayemi, Secretary, Barrister Akeem Aponmade, Buky Tunde Oshunrinde, and Olugbenga Oyewusi, the group expressed shock that anyone could contemplate an unconstitutional takeover of power after 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

The Forum emphasised that since Nigeria’s independence, the Yoruba have remained committed to democratic ideals and have never led any unconstitutional change of government.

Ex-APC aspirant predicts coup defeat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asserted that no coup campaign or plot 'will survive' in Nigeria.

Garba stated that in the event a coup is planned, "international actors will come in, dismantle the plotters and restore democracy."

