Investigators recovered guns, ammunition, vehicles and cash from coup plotters, sources said

Retired Major General Adamu and other suspects were declared wanted and tracked abroad

Authorities prepared court-martial proceedings for at least 25 military officers, sources added

Exclusive findings have revealed the scale of weapons, vehicles and cash recovered from military officers and civilians suspected of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The discoveries followed an extensive inter-agency investigation led by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye, whose panel has now concluded its probe into the foiled coup attempt.

According to Premium Times, sources familiar with the investigation, the plot involved a carefully coordinated network responsible for reconnaissance, funding, logistics and propaganda, with both serving and retired officers implicated.

Coup: Heavy weapons traced to serving officer

Investigators reportedly recovered two gun trucks, anti-aircraft (AA) guns, PKT machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) bombs, AK-47 rifles, large quantities of ammunition and tactical gear.

The cache was traced to a lieutenant colonel attached to the Nigerian Army’s 130 Battalion.

“These were not random arms. They were weapons configured for rapid deployment and coordinated action," a security source said.

Vehicles procured for covert operations

In addition to the arms haul, investigators seized a fleet of vehicles allegedly acquired for covert movements and intelligence gathering.

The vehicles included four Toyota Hilux trucks, one Toyota Prado SUV, two Toyota saloon cars and 32 Volkswagen Golf vehicles.

Sources said the cars were used to enable discreet access to sensitive locations, including airports and other strategic facilities in Abuja.

“The vehicles allowed operatives to move around without attracting attention and to carry out reconnaissance linked to the plot,” one investigator disclosed.

Retired general, others declared wanted

The investigation identified a retired major general, Adamu, as a key figure connected to the network. He remains at large, along with three other suspects.

Intelligence sources revealed that one fleeing suspect was tracked to a country in South America, although his exact location has not been disclosed for security reasons, Vanguard reported.

Multiple security agencies are said to be working jointly to dismantle remaining cells linked to the plot, with ongoing surveillance and cross-border intelligence coordination.

Court-martial awaits presidential approval

Legit.ng gathered that authorities are awaiting presidential approval to formally announce a court-martial for the soldiers implicated.

Sixteen military officers were initially arrested for direct involvement, but further arrests followed the work of the special investigative panel led by General Undiandeye.

“At least 25 military officers and personnel are expected to face trial in connection with the coup attempt,” a source close to the investigation said.

An unspecified number of civilians are also in custody and are being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Service (SSS) over alleged roles in financing, logistics and coordination.

Ex-minister accused of funding plot

A former governor and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has been accused of bankrolling the coup plot and is currently at large.

Investigators allege that Sylva transferred nearly ₦1 billion in multiple tranches to three bank accounts operated by a Bureau De Change agent to fund the conspiracy.

Efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Plot targeted top political and military leaders

The coup was initially scheduled for 29 May 2023, during the presidential inauguration marking the handover of power from former President Muhammadu Buhari to Tinubu. Sources said it was suspended due to inadequate funding and logistical gaps.

Investigators found that the conspirators reactivated the plan in 2024 after raising additional funds.

Earlier findings revealed that the plotters marked several top officials for assassination, including President Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Further investigation showed that the service chiefs and the Commander of the Guards Brigade were also targeted.

“There are other people on the list, but those are the key targets,” a source said.

Plan to seize strategic facilities exposed

According to multiple sources, some officers were assigned to seize control of the Presidential Villa, Niger Barracks, the Armed Forces of Nigeria Complex and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Senior military officers, including the service chiefs, were also to be detained.

“They did not intend to kill the service chiefs. They wanted to neutralise them," one source clarified.

The conspirators reportedly planned to assassinate political leaders simultaneously, relying on informants within the Presidential Villa to monitor their movements.

“They had people inside the Villa. The idea was to eliminate the leadership at once and install a military government," a source said.

Defence headquarters confirms probe completion

On Monday, January 26, the Defence Headquarters confirmed that the investigation had been completed and transmitted to “appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations”.

Further official actions, including prosecutions and court-martial proceedings, are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Coup: Another Army general exposed

