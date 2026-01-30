Military investigators identified Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji as the main architect and financier of the foiled coup against President Tinubu

Authorities arrested 16 senior officers, including Ma’aji, following months of investigation into the alleged plot

Col. Ma’aji was reported to be emotionally detached and uncooperative with investigators

FCT, Abuja - Military investigators have confirmed that Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, an infantry officer in the Nigerian Army, is the major orchestrator of the failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Investigators say Ma’aji not only planned the operation but also financed its activities.

Arrests follow months of investigation

In late September 2025, military authorities began detaining senior officers suspected of participating in the coup, including Col. Ma’aji. By early October, 16 officers had been arrested in connection with the plot.

Initially, the military downplayed the situation, insisting the officers were being investigated for “indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

Following the scandal, President Tinubu dismissed several service chiefs, retaining only Olufemi Oluyede and Emmanuel Undiandeye in key positions.

Oluyede, formerly Chief of Army Staff, was appointed Chief of Defence Staff, while Undiandeye remained Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Former Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa was later brought back as Minister of Defence, replacing Muhammed Badaru, who resigned citing health reasons.

Two months after the arrests, the military publicly confirmed the coup plot and announced that the officers involved would face trial.

Colonel Ma’aji: The alleged strategist behind the coup

According to Premium Times, sources familiar with the investigation that Col. Ma’aji played a central role in planning and coordinating the coup, overseeing logistics and directing co-conspirators.

“He was strategic in his planning,” one source said.

He noted that Ma’aji previously sought a posting to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which investigators believe may have been part of his broader plan.

Financial transactions also point to his central involvement.

“He was responsible for transferring funds to co-plotters,” said a source, citing evidence linking some transactions to Timi Sylva, a former Bayelsa State governor.

Authorities searched Sylva’s residence in Abuja, raising suspicions about potential civilian involvement.

Sylva’s spokesperson, Julius Bokoru, denied any connection, describing Sylva as “an unrepentant and thoroughbred democrat” who supports President Tinubu.

Behaviour since arrest

Sources reported that Col. Ma’aji has remained emotionally detached and uncooperative with investigators, showing little visible remorse as the inquiry continues.

Col. Ma’aji, service number N/10668, was born on 1 March 1976 in Edati Local Government Area, Niger State, and is of Nupe origin. He joined the Nigerian Defence Academy on 18 August 1995 and graduated on 16 September 2000 as a member of the 47 Regular Course.

He gained extensive operational experience in the Niger Delta, a region that later became central to both his professional and political networks. Investigators believe this experience and network may have played a role in his alleged orchestration of the coup.

As the trial of Col. Ma’aji and other alleged plotters approaches, the nation watches closely, with security agencies vowing to hold all involved accountable.

