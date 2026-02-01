“Coup Against Tinubu”: Stanley Amandi’s Colleagues Open Up About Action They Took After His Arrest
- Stanley Amandi’s family reportedly alerted the guild as far back as September 2025 that he had been "picked up
- AGN leadership admitted they initially believed the actor was being held by the DSS for a minor civil matter, only to discover he was in the custody of the DIA
- The arrest is reportedly tied to the widely discussed October 2025 "Independence Day plot," which saw the cancellation of the 65th anniversary parade
The colleagues of Stanley Amandi under the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) have broken their silence following reports linking him to an alleged plot against the federal government, offering a clearer picture of what the guild knew and when it knew it.
Amandi, a former chairman of the AGN Enugu state chapter, was named in reports on Friday as one of the civilians arrested in connection with an alleged plan to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
According to multiple reports, Stanley Amandi was arrested as far back as September 2025.
However, details surrounding his detention remained unclear until recent revelations tied his name to a wider national security investigation.
Speaking with TheCable Lifestyle, AGN’s outgoing national president, Emeka Rollas, and the newly elected president, Abubakar Yakubu, confirmed that the guild had been informed of Amandi’s detention by his family.
Yakubu explained that the family contacted the AGN last year, seeking help after Amandi was picked up by security operatives.
Yakubu stated:
“When Stanley was in detention, we tried a little effort. The family cried to us that they picked him up since last year, and we made some efforts, but we did not know it was linked to a coup.”
According to Yakubu, the AGN initially believed the case was a routine security matter and assumed it was being handled by the Department of State Services (DSS).
However, attempts to get clarity only deepened the confusion.
He added:
“We even thought it was DSS. But DSS said he was not in their detention, and that it was the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). All these happened before this news broke.”
The lack of clear information, he noted, made it difficult for the guild to take decisive action.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about the fresh details that emerged around the arrest of Stanley Amandi.
According to findings by The PUNCH, Amandi’s family and friends initially believed he had been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Days later, however, the DSS formally reached out to the actor’s family with a clarification.
APC chieftain speaks on coup plot against Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has shared the image of one Brigadier General Musa Abubakar, alleging that he was the one who led the coup against President Bola Tinubu in October 2025.
Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, the APC chieftain alleged that he was informed that Abubakar was the one who led the coup and that he would be dealt with appropriately.
He stressed that President Tinubu was not joking.
