Stanley Amandi’s family reportedly alerted the guild as far back as September 2025 that he had been "picked up

AGN leadership admitted they initially believed the actor was being held by the DSS for a minor civil matter, only to discover he was in the custody of the DIA

The arrest is reportedly tied to the widely discussed October 2025 "Independence Day plot," which saw the cancellation of the 65th anniversary parade

The colleagues of Stanley Amandi under the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) have broken their silence following reports linking him to an alleged plot against the federal government, offering a clearer picture of what the guild knew and when it knew it.

Amandi, a former chairman of the AGN Enugu state chapter, was named in reports on Friday as one of the civilians arrested in connection with an alleged plan to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to multiple reports, Stanley Amandi was arrested as far back as September 2025.

AGN admitted they initially believed the actor was being held by the DSS for a minor civil matter.

However, details surrounding his detention remained unclear until recent revelations tied his name to a wider national security investigation.

Speaking with TheCable Lifestyle, AGN’s outgoing national president, Emeka Rollas, and the newly elected president, Abubakar Yakubu, confirmed that the guild had been informed of Amandi’s detention by his family.

Yakubu explained that the family contacted the AGN last year, seeking help after Amandi was picked up by security operatives.

Yakubu stated:

“When Stanley was in detention, we tried a little effort. The family cried to us that they picked him up since last year, and we made some efforts, but we did not know it was linked to a coup.”

According to Yakubu, the AGN initially believed the case was a routine security matter and assumed it was being handled by the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, attempts to get clarity only deepened the confusion.

He added:

“We even thought it was DSS. But DSS said he was not in their detention, and that it was the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). All these happened before this news broke.”

The lack of clear information, he noted, made it difficult for the guild to take decisive action.

According to findings by The PUNCH, Amandi’s family and friends initially believed he had been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Days later, however, the DSS formally reached out to the actor’s family with a clarification.

President Tinubu, alongside Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, were marked for assassination.

