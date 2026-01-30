Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Garba Shehu Opens Up on Why Ex-President Buhari Sacked Hadiza Bala Despite Their Relationship
Nigeria

Garba Shehu Opens Up on Why Ex-President Buhari Sacked Hadiza Bala Despite Their Relationship

by  Muslim Muhammad Yusuf
4 min read
  • Former presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari approved Hadiza Bala Usmans removal following Rotimi Amaechi’s recommendation
  • The former NPA boss was accused of failing to remit N165 billion, though she was later cleared by a panel
  • Shehu said Buhari acted despite his close personal relationship with Bala Usman

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has revealed why late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari approved the removal of Hadiza Bala Usman as managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), despite their close personal relationship.

Read also

Ganduje opens door for reconciliation with Kwankwaso, explains APC's tradition Gov Abba may enjoy

Shehu said Buhari acted on the recommendation of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who supervised the NPA during his tenure from 2015 to 2022.

Buhari, Hadiza Bala Usman, Garba Shehu, NPA leadership, Rotimi Amaechi NPA, Buhari administration, Nigerian Ports Authority news, Buhari sacking Hadiza Bala
Garba Shehu has revealed why ex-President Muhammadu Buhari approved the removal of Hadiza Bala Usman as NPA boss. Photo credit: BashirAhmad
Source: Twitter

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Amaechi had recommended Bala Usman’s removal over allegations that the NPA under her leadership failed to remit N165 billion operating surplus to the federal government.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Bala Usman, who now serves as Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination, was later cleared by an administrative panel of inquiry set up to probe the allegations.

In her book, Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority, the former NPA boss also detailed the issues that led to her removal.

Read also

Ganduje fires back at Buba Galadima over alleged insult on Buhari

She said Amaechi wanted her out because “two of the most important contracts in the authority were due for renewal”.

According to her, the former minister demanded “an extension of tenure of the companies providing capital dredging services without due process.

Amaechi, however, denied the allegations.

Buhari approved the suspension despite their relationship

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday while discussing his new book, According to the President, Shehu said Buhari approved the suspension despite the personal relationship he shared with Bala Usman.

Read also

List of Kano commissioners, top appointees who resigned after Governor Yusuf defected to APC

“See what happened with Hadiza Bala Usman and Governor Amaechi. Hadiza was to Buhari like a daughter. And they had an ongoing disagreement with the minister, and the minister wrote to say, ‘Mr President, I recommend that she should be suspended from office,” Shehu said.

Accordin the the Cable, he added that Buhari approved the action after being advised against it by his chief of staff.

“When the president looked at the thing, the chief of staff came to him and said, ‘President, we can’t do this’. Buhari looked at the chief of staff and said, ‘This is my approval. Go and carry it out because the minister is her supervising boss and he has determined that she’s not worthy of that office she’s keeping’,” Shehu said.

Read also

Sunday Igboho removed from wanted list after Olubadan, others’ intervention

“Hadiza Bala was asked to go. That’s the kind of person Buhari was. He was completely detached as to personal interest,” he added.
Buhari administration, Nigerian Ports Authority news, Hadiza Bala Usman, Garba Shehu book, NPA leadership, Rotimi Amaechi NPA.
Garba Shehu has revealed why ex-President Muhammadu Buhari approved the removal of Hadiza Bala Usman as NPA boss, despite their close personal relationship. Photo credit: @BashirAhmad
Source: Twitter

Hadiza Bala slams Amaechi

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on policy coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, has slammed Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Amaechi earlier accused Usman of peddling lies about his personality in her recent memoir.

In her memoir, Tinubu's aide chronicled her experience as the head of the agency under the supervision of Amaechi and how he ensured that he was removed as the chairman of the NPA.

Usman maintained that Amaechi wanted her to be removed by all means because of her personal grudges, adding that one of such was her refusal to lavish the former minister with favours, including birthday presents.

Read also

Kano: Fresh twist as deputy governor faces impeachment threat, NNPP loses ground

Amaechi: Hadiza Bala Usman’s book full of lies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has accused President Bola Tinubu's adviser, Hadiza Bala Usman, of lying against him in her book.

Usman earlier served as the NPA managing director, an agency under Amaechi's ministry during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, but wrote that her removal was due to her failure to favour the former minister.

In his response, the former minister said Tinubu's appointee lied against him, adding that Usman did not reveal her offences in her book.

Why Tinubu's aide was removed as NPA MD - Amaechi

Amaechi added that Usman's removal was endorsed by former President Buhari after she was found guilty by the investigating panel.

But in her response, Usman, who has now been appointed by President Tinubu, accused the former minister of telling lies to his audience.

She maintained that aside from “exaggerations, manipulation of the truth and outright lies” in Amaechi’s speech, there was nothing she had not addressed in her book if the former minister had cared to read.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muslim Muhammad Yusuf avatar

Muslim Muhammad Yusuf (Current affairs and politics editor) Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is the 2025 winner for the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR); 1st Runner-up, CJID's Best in Community Reporting Award (2025). He is an Investigative Journalist and Fact-Checker with over 8 years of experience. He is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. Muslim investigated stories around human rights, accountability and social issues. He has years of broadcasting skills and Fellow at Thompson Reuters Foundation (TRF), CJID, HumAngle and Daily Trust Foundation. Email: muslim.yusuf@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Rotimi AmaechiMalam Garba ShehuMuhammadu Buhari
Hot:
Hannah barron Dd osama Big meech Black actors Marissa dubois