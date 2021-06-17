The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has given reasons for the suspension of the managing director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman

FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has explained why the managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, was suspended.

The Nation reports that Amaechi noted that Bala Usman was asked to step aside for proper investigation into the activities of NPA.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed why ex-NPA boss Hadiza was suspended. Credit: Hadiza Bala Usman.

Legit.ng gathered that Usman was reportedly suspended for various infractions, including failure to remit surpluses to the consolidated revenue fund.

The report noted that she was first appointed as the NPA MD in July 2016.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in January reappointed her as NPA MD, for an additional five-year tenure.

Amaechi, however, noted that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) under Bala Usman’s leadership was completely shut out.

President Buhari will determine if Bala-Usman will be reinstated as NPA MD

He said:

“Nothing really happened. Part of the responsibility of a minister of transportation from time to time is to give general instructions as it affects parastatals that are under the ministry of transport and give general directions where you think the parastatals should head to.

“With NPA, I think it was just completely shut out and we didn’t know what was going on in the parastatal and we wanted to know.

“We sought the approval of the president to carry out an investigation and he approved, and we also sought for the approval of the president to ask the managing director of NPA to step aside so that she would not interfere with the process of investigation."

Amaechi also noted that he could not say if Bala-Usman might return back to her position as the managing director, adding that only the president can make that decision.

