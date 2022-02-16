Earlier, the boss of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman was relieved of her duties following a suspension

In a recent move, a panel which constituted of 11-member committee has cleared the Usman of all allegations related to fraud

Meanwhile, the nine months investigation into alleged financial improprieties at the NPA, came to a close yesterday

The former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has finally been cleared of allegations of fraud.

However, the 11-member committee set up by the ministry of transportation to probe the alleged fraud decided to shift its attention to allegations of insubordination to Rotimi Amaechi, the minister, The Cable reports.

She was accused of ignoring ministerial directives and communicating directly with President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Hadiza BALA Usman, Kallabi tsakanin rawunna.

Query and reply

Usman was originally suspended in May 2021 by the minister over an allegedly missing N165 billion but the committee did not find any evidence in its account reconciliation.

Conspicuously missing in the 10 items of query is the original reason for her suspension — the allegation that N165 billion was not remitted to the treasure single account (TSA) which made the headlines.

An official of the ministry of transportation, who spoke to the news medium but pleaded to be anonymous said Usman responded to the query within one week as stipulated.

Replaced

Mohammed Bello-Koko, who acted as NPA MD during her suspension, was a bank’s accounts officer to the Rivers states government when Amaechi was governor.

Bello-Koko was on Tuesday, February 15, officially appointed the MD.

The closing of the case

The nine months investigation into alleged financial improprieties at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), came to a close yesterday with a win-win verdict handed all the parties involved, This Day added.

