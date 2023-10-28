President Bola Tinubu's aide, Hadiza Bala Usman, has referred to the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as a liar

Usman, who was the MD of NPA, an agency directly under Amaechi's ministry, earlier accused the minister of the brain behind her removal in her memoir

The former minister claimed that Usman did not tell everything that happened in her memoir, but the ex-NPA chairman said Amaechi was yet to stay away from telling lies

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on policy coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, has slammed Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi earlier accused Usman of peddling lies about his personality in her recent memoir, Premium Times reported.

Hadiza Bala Usman reveals lies of Rotimi Amaechi Photo Credit: Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Twitter

How Hadiza Usman tackles Rotimi Amaechi in her memoir

Recall that Usman served as the managing director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), an agency directly under the supervision of Amaechi as minister of transportation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her memoir, Tinubu's aide chronicled her experience as the head of the agency under the supervision of Amaechi and how he ensured that he was removed as the chairman of the NPA.

Usman maintained that Amaechi wanted her to be removed by all means because of her personal grudges, adding that one of such was her refusal to lavish the former minister with favours, including birthday presents.

In his reaction to the allegation recently, the former governor of Rivers State said that Usman's memoir was full of falsehood and that he had been finding it difficult to reply.

Why Tinubu's aide was removed as NPA MD - Amaechi

Amaechi added that Usman's removal was endorsed by former President Buhari after she was found guilty by the investigating panel.

But in her response, Usman, who has now been appointed by President Tinubu, accused the former minister of telling lies to his audience.

She maintained that aside from “exaggerations, manipulation of the truth and outright lies” in Amaechi’s speech, there’s nothing she had not addressed in her book if the former minister had cared to read.

Amaechi: "Hadiza Bala Usman’s Book ‘Stepping On Toes’ Full Of Lies"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has accused President Bola Tinubu's adviser, Hadiza Bala Usman, of lying against him in her book.

Usman earlier served as the NPA managing director, an agency under Amaechi's ministry during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari but wrote that her removal was due to her failure to favour the former minister.

In his response, the former minister said Tinubu's appointee lied against him, adding that Usman did not reveal her offences in her book.

Source: Legit.ng