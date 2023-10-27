Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has accused President Bola Tinubu's adviser, Hadiza Bala Usman, of lying against him in her book

Usman earlier served as the NPA managing director, an agency under Amaechi's ministry during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari but wrote that her removal was due to her failure to favour the former minister

In his response, the former minister said Tinubu's appointee lied against him, adding that Usman did not reveal her offences in her book

Ikeja, Lagos - Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has accused Hadiza Bala Usman, a special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy coordination, of lying against him in her recent book, “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority.”

Usman was the immediate Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), an agency directly under Amaechi's supervision when he was the minister of transportation, Daily Trust reported.

Why Amaechi attacks Tinubu's appointee, Hadiza Bala Usman

In the book, President Tinubu's appointee chronicled how she emerged and the challenges she faced while in office as the NPA managing director.

But Amaechi, at an annual lecture that The Niche organised with the theme: “Why we stride and slip: Leadership, Nationalism and the Nigerian condition,” an event held in Lagos, alleged that Usman omitted her offence, which was why she was removed.

That would be the first time that the former governor of Rivers State would respond to the book by the former NPA boss.

Usman accused Amaechi of being behind her removal from office in February 2022 because she did not favoured the former minister.

The former NPA boss was suspended from office in May 2021 over allegation bordering on non-remittance of about N165bn operating surpluses to the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account of the federation by the NPA.

How Amaechi responds to Hadiza Bala Usman's allegation

In his response, Amaechi said she has been keeping mute on Usman's book, adding that there were too many lies published with it.

According Amaechi, NPA managing director has N2.5m approval limit, but Usman approved a contract of N2.4bn.

His statement reads in part:

“The lies were too many. For instance, she claimed she was not invited by the panel. I even came with the memo of the president, where the president endorsed her removal."

