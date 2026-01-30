Tinubu Urged to Probe NNPCL GCEO, Ojulari Over Multiple Allgations
- The Network for Good Governance and Accountability in Nigeria (NeGGAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to probe NNPCL GCEO, Ojulari
- The pro-democracy group demands transparency on allegations involving Engr. Bayo Ojulari and EFCC's findings
- The group expresssed concerns over Ojulari's refusal to appear before Senate despite serious accusations and previous investigations
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to order an immediate probe into the multiple allegations against the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bayo Ojulari.
The Nigerian Senate, also called upon to invoke relevant sections of the 1999 constitution and the Legislative Houses (Powers & Privileges) Act 2018, to issue a warrant of arrest on the NNPCL GCEO.
A pro democracy group, Network for Good Governance and Accountability in Nigeria (NeGGAN), said Ojulari has severally refused to honour the invitations of the Senate Committee on Public Account, over the ongoing probe of the unaccounted N230 trillion.
The Convener, Engr. Jacob Yakubu, wondered why Tinubu has not ordered an independent probe into Ojulari’s activities "despite multiple allegations against him with some heavy petitions submitted to the EFCC by notable organizations in Nigeria".
Yakubu made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, January 30, 2026.
The group said Ojulari disrespected the Nigerian Senate by refusing to present himself despite extending invitations to him, five different times.
"We also take note of the submission of former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, when he alleged in November last year that, Engr. Ojulari was attempting to cover up fraud in the NNPCL’s financial records.
The group frowned at the silence of the Presidency, despite the series of allegations.
Yakubu said Ojulari was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had last year over some allegations, but he was later released, without making public their findings.
The pro democracy group said Nigerians deserve to know what actually transpired while Ojulari was with the EFCC.
"Nigerians deserve to know how Ojulari allegedly transferred millions of dollars to the account of AA & R Investment Group. The company owned by Abdullahi Bashir-Haske, son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
"Bashir Haske, who was detained, was said to have confessed to holding the funds on Ojulari’s behalf. Up till today, there has not been any official statement on the amount of dollars, if it was confiscated or what happened to it."
Ojulari breaks silence amid rumoured resignation
Recall that following the speculation about his resignation, Ojulari reaffirmed his position after speaking at an industry event .
There have been rumours that he was forced to resign, and the EFCC confirmed that it received a petition.
Ojulari was appointed the NNPC CEO by President Tinubu and recently celebrated his 100 days in office.
Ojulari mentions those involved in crude oil theft
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government disclosed that crude oil theft in Nigeria involves certain individuals and sophisticated international syndicates
Ojulari credited collaboration with security and intelligence agencies for reducing resource theft and pipeline attacks
He urged African nations to unite in protecting their energy resources, stressing that the continent must 'take its destiny into its hands'.
