An appointee of the federal government, Hadiza Bala-Usman has been relieved of her duties following a suspension

Until her dismissal, Bala-Usman was the boss of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) who was reappointed for another five-year tenure in January

A affidavit filed at the Federal High Court in Lago confirmed the termination of Bala-Usman's appointment by the president

Lagos state - After months of speculations, the termination of Hadiza Bala-Usman's appointment as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has been confirmed.

The Punch reports that Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari made this disclosure on Monday, July 12 in an affidavit filed before Justice Tujjani Ringim of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

President Buhari has terminated the appointment of the embattled NPA boss. Photo credit: Hadiza Bala Usman.

This was following a suit brought against him by Asu Beks, the Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Media Limited, and two others challenging the powers of the Nigerian leader to constitute the NPA Board and appoint the executive directors without recourse to the NPA Act.

The affidavit was signed by Agan Tabitha of the Civil Litigation Department of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, on behalf of the president’s counsel, Nigerian Tribune added.

The plaintiffs also claimed that Buhari prematurely reappointed Bala-Usman six months to the expiration of her tenure.

While arguing that the plaintiffs lack the locus standi to bring the case, Buhari urged the court to dismiss the suit.

He went on to note that the Federal High Court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Amaechi makes final verdict on Bala Usman

Earlier, Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, explained why the former managing director of NPA was suspended.

Amaechi noted that Bala Usman was asked to step aside for proper investigation into the activities of NPA.

Usman was reportedly suspended for various infractions, including failure to remit surpluses to the consolidated revenue fund.

House of Reps summons Amaechi, NPA over N166billion controversy

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives summoned the minister of transportation and the management of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

According to the report, the minister and officials of the NPA are expected to give details of the revenue accruing to the agency as of December 31, 2016, amounting to N166,685,929,000.

The lawmakers also stated that the monies were not properly captured in the statement of account of the agency.

