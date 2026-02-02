Agunechemba has disclosed fresh joint security efforts to curb violent crimes in Lilu community, Ihiala LGA, Anambra state

Agunechemba, a grassroots security platform in Anambra state, has revealed efforts tailored towards combating and winning wars against insecurity and violent crimes in Lilu community, Ihiala local government area of the state.

Agunechemba speaks on fresh security moves as Lilu community grapples with killings and abductions in Anambra state. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon, X/ccsoludo

Reports from late 2025 and early 2026 indicate a severe escalation of violence, killings, and criminal attacks in the Lilu community of the Ihiala local government area. The area has been described as a "warfront," with residents facing rampant kidnapping, extortion, and targeted attacks on homes and infrastructure.

Gunmen attacked St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Isiokwe-Lilu on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The attack resulted in the death of at least two persons, including the wife of the resident priest, and the abduction of others. Parts of the church building, the priest’s residence, and vehicles were set on fire.

Shortly after the church attack, on December 30, 2025, gunmen returned to the community, reportedly hacking a community member to death and abducting a palace chief.

Reports indicate that in late 2025, up to 85% of residents in surrounding areas like Orsumoghu and parts of Lilu were forced into exile, with almost every household reporting a victim of kidnapping or murder.

The area has seen a surge in "unknown gunmen" activities, including murder, abductions, arson, and armed robbery. Criminals have been reported to invade compounds, beat residents, and steal valuables.

The security situation in Lilu and the broader Ihiala LGA remains highly volatile, with residents living in fear due to continuous attacks by unidentified armed groups. Joint security teams, including Agunechemba operatives, were deployed to the area, though residents have continued to express frustration over the lack of security presence during actual attacks.

But in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, the Media and Publicity Secretary of Agunechemba security outfit, Comerade Nweke Nweke, said that joint taskforce is already winning the war.

How is Agunechemba reducing crime in Lilu?

Nweke, who spoke at the headquarter of Agunechemba, popularly known as 'White House,' in Awka, the state capital, on Sunday, revealed major efforts made by Agunechemba, aimed at reducing violent crimes in Lilu community and its environs.

He said, "Udogachi JTF comprising of Agunechemba, Police, Army, Navy and other paramilitary agencies worked tirelessly to combat crimes during the last festive season, and I believe that Anambra people will bear us witness that residents had peaceful celebrations."

"Throughout the last festive season, there was no single gunshot attributed to unknown gunmen - courtesy of the Commissioner of Police in the state, who knows his onus when it comes to grassroots policing - using Agunechemba at the forefront."

"Agunechemba is a member of Udogachi. Udogachi stands as a joint taskforce, with police leading. As Agunechemba, we're on ground security-wise. This is why all other federal government agencies rely on us for security reports and information."

"Ihiala area, and Lilu community in particular, is not exempted from where we're doing marvelous security works since the inception of Agunechemba."

As attacks unsettle Lilu residents, Agunechemba reveals steps taken with security agencies to restore calm in Anambra

"Everyone will agree that communities like Mbosi, Utuh, Osieke-Okija, Ogbaru, Achala and Awa in Orumba North, were regarded as very bad spots before now. But Agunechemba worked assidiously with the police and other security agencies to dislodge the unknown gunmen from those areas. This is why there was no trace of violence during the last governorahip election in the state, and during the festive season."

"In Lilu in particular, we're taken control of the area. Presently, you'll hardly see our security vehicles in the streets. We've relocated them to Lilu and other bad spots. And as you should also know, Lilu is a boundary community - so, these bad boys can easily hit and run into the neighboring state. We're not assuring you of one hundred percent success, but we're making ever effort to reduce crime to the barest minimum, with Lilu as our major concentration now, and we have what it takes to contain criminals in the area."

What support has Prof. Soludo provided?

Comrade Nweke commended the governor of the state, Prof. Charles Soludo, for providing Agunechemba in particular, and Udogachi in general, with needed equipment to fight criminals. Nweke said that with that motivation, Agunechemba will smoke out all criminals operating in the Lilu forests.

He said, "The governor has pleaded with these bad boys to repent and leave the bush. The governor has given them the grace to repent and leave the bush. It is only animals that live in the bush; but since they have refused to leave the bush, Agunechemba will fish them out and treat them as animals. We assure Anambra residents that in the next few weeks, they'll hear different story about Lilu community, and Ihiala in general."

Military denies role in Anambra killing claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Commander of the 302 Artillery Regiment, Colonel Bitrus Madaki Yakubu, denied allegations that soldiers were involved in the death of a youth in Lilu community, Anambra State, amid a viral video claiming military killings.

The video circulating online showed youths accusing soldiers of torturing and killing a man before dumping his body in a bush, but Col Yakubu dismissed the claims as false and an attempt to tarnish the military’s reputation.

Local community leaders also said there’s no proof the military was responsible, noting that the victim had been released by vigilantes before his death and that investigations are ongoing to establish the true cause.

