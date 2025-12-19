The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has visited the Sokoto Custodial Centre and met with the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has visited the Sokoto Custodial Centre and met with Nnamdi Kanu, the jailed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPO), and other inmates.

The cleric, while confirming the visitation, disclosed that it was part of his Christmas outreach, where he engaged with inmates, irrespective of their status.

Why Bishop Kukah meets Nnamdi Kanu

According to Daily Trust, his Thursday, December 18, visit was part of his pastoral duty. Kukah maintained that nothing was in visiting anyone in his care, adding that "We focus on human beings, not their condition. We do not judge people.”

The cleric explained that his visits to correctional facilities during the Christmas season have become a yearly tradition, which focuses on listening to inmates' concerns and sharing fellowship with them.

Meanwhile, the visit was celebrated by one of Kanu's lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor, who took to social media and thanked him for associating with the secessionist. He noted that "As the distinguished Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, your visitation symbolises your solidarity & that of Sokoto Diocese with #MNK in this time of distress."

Nigerians react to Kukah's visit

Kukah's visit has started gaining reactions from some people. Below are some of their reactions:

FAB thanked the cleric for the visit:

"It’s happening, if you know, you know! Kukah is a strong voice in Nigeria and a messenger of the establishment; his visit speaks volumes. Thank you, BISHOP Kukah."

Lotus Vegas prayed for Nnamdi Kanu:

"May Heaven continue to protect his son, MNK. Nigeria believes in war, not dialogue, until it met Burkina Faso. What God cannot do does not exist."

Belugo criticised the visit:

"Watch him closely o. Kukah bukwa mmadu Saturday. He's in bed with the establishment he criticised before. Nnamdi Kanu anakwana ya nni ma mmili."

Emmanuel Okonronkwo criticised the cleric:

"Yeah, thank God for his life, at least this singular act will help him to regain lost followers, regain a bit of trust, influence and help calm the nerves of millions of Christians who felt offended by his denial of Christian genocide, though he later tries to do damage control."

Egwuatu Mayor Chi said:

"As we prophesy, so it's happening, or God is with us. Gratitude to thee, our heavenly Father."

See Ejimakor's statement here:

