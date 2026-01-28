The Federal Government unveiled plans to deploy military veterans to help secure Nigeria’s ungoverned spaces and boost economic activities

The federal government has announced plans to deploy military retirees to help secure Nigeria’s ungoverned spaces, as part of broader efforts to strengthen national security and stimulate economic activities in conflict-prone areas.

The move followed the inauguration of an 18-member committee by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), to drive the reclamation of ungoverned territories and reposition the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires and Veterans for enhanced national security roles.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Defence’s Deputy Director of Information, Enderline Chukwu, on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations.

According to the statement, the committee was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abuja, with the minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Richard Pheelangwa.

The panel is expected to develop strategies that will allow veterans to play more active roles in security operations and economic stabilisation efforts, especially in areas where government presence remains limited.

Veterans to complement military operations

Speaking at the inauguration, Musa said the deployment of retired military personnel would complement ongoing military operations by injecting experienced hands into local security and development initiatives.

He noted that veterans possess valuable operational knowledge that can strengthen intelligence gathering, community engagement and stabilisation efforts in volatile areas.

“The deployment of veterans into ungoverned spaces will complement ongoing military operations, particularly in areas where state presence is weak,” the minister said.

Musa explained that the initiative represents a shift from over-reliance on conventional military offensives to a more inclusive and sustainable security framework that also addresses the socio-economic roots of insecurity.

He said the Federal Government is seeking to combine security interventions with economic and community-based approaches to restore stability in troubled regions.

Key mandate of the committee

The defence minister outlined three major terms of reference for the committee. These include repositioning the veteran community to support national economic development, deploying veterans to secure and stabilise ungoverned spaces, and strengthening the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires to improve operational effectiveness and reintegration of retired personnel.

“The committee will also work to ensure that ungoverned spaces are brought under effective oversight and development,” Musa added.

Musa stressed that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of veterans who served the country, while ensuring they continue to contribute meaningfully to national stability after retirement.

He said the deliberate integration of veterans into security and development programmes would enhance community ownership, improve intelligence flow and foster stronger trust between local communities and the state.

“Deliberate integration of veterans into security and development initiatives will enhance local ownership, improve intelligence gathering and foster trust between communities and the state,” he said.

The committee comprises representatives from the Joint Services Department of the ministry, the Nigerian Legion, Defence Headquarters, the Defence Intelligence Agency, as well as the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Officials from the offices of the Ministers of Defence and State for Defence are also included.

