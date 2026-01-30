Violence in South Sudan’s Jonglei State had escalated sharply, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” about the impact of renewed fighting on already vulnerable communities

Aid agencies warned that the displacement of 180,000 people placed humanitarian support and civilian protection at serious risk

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was reported to be “deeply concerned” about the continued escalation of violence in South Sudan, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

His remarks followed reports of renewed fighting in Jonglei State, where clashes between opposition militia and government forces had led to many deaths and injuries, as well as the displacement of 180,000 people, Reuters reported.

UN Secretary-General urges South Sudan leaders to halt military operations and protect civilians in Jonglei State. Photo credit: Analogu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The country’s military had ordered civilians, UN mission staff, and aid organisations to evacuate three counties in Jonglei ahead of a major offensive against opposition forces. News reports confirmed that the army had launched operations on Sunday, forcing humanitarian agencies to leave areas where fighting was ongoing.

Call to protect civilians

In his statement, Guterres stressed that the violence would “further harm civilian populations who are already in a vulnerable situation.” He urged both the Government of South Sudan and opposition groups to take “immediate and decisive action to halt all military operations and de-escalate the situation through inclusive dialogue.”

The Secretary-General emphasised the importance of prioritising civilian protection and ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid. He noted that two-thirds of South Sudan’s population were projected to require some form of assistance, making the safeguarding of aid and security critical.

Push for political solution

Guterres reminded all parties that the country’s challenges required a “political not military solution.” His comments came in the context of a fragile peace process, following the 2018 peace agreement between the president and his vice-presidential rival, and the establishment of a Revitalised Transitional Government in February 2020. Despite these steps, elections had continued to be postponed.

The Secretary-General welcomed ongoing efforts by the African Union and the East African regional bloc IGAD to support inclusive dialogue. He reiterated that credible elections and political compromise were essential to securing long-term peace in South Sudan.

Antonio Guterres calls for inclusive dialogue to end fighting between government forces and opposition militia in Jonglei. Photo credit: Pacific Press/Getty

Source: Getty Images

