FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has appointed Mrs Temilade Aderemi Okesanjo as Resident Consultant (Strategy and Communications), a step the Commission says will deepen institutional coherence, organisational effectiveness and stakeholder engagement.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, marks the first time strategy has been formally integrated into a resident consultancy role at the ICPC, underscoring the Commission’s focus on prevention, integrity and impact-driven governance.

ICPC Appoints Mrs Temilade Aderemi Okesanjo as Resident Consultant, Strategy and Communications

Source: Twitter

Strategy formally integrated into consultancy role

In a statement, the ICPC said the new role reflects its intention to ensure that its interventions are deliberate, coherent and closely aligned with its statutory mandate.

“This appointment strengthens the integration of strategy into our operations, ensuring that institutional actions translate into measurable and sustainable impact,” the Commission said.

According to the ICPC, the consultancy will support the organisation in two distinct but interconnected areas: strategy, to align priorities and engagements with its mandate, and communications, to ensure those priorities are clearly and responsibly conveyed to the public.

Okesanjo brings 16 years of public and private sector experience

Okesanjo brings more than 16 years of combined experience across the public and private sectors. She began her professional career in the financial services industry at Ecobank Nigeria before moving into public service.

She previously worked with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, before resigning from the civil service in 2018 to establish Woodford Consulting Company, where she has led high-level strategy and implementation advisory engagements.

Advisory roles at the highest levels of governance

Over the years, Mrs Okesanjo has advised at senior levels of governance, including the Presidency, federal ministries, departments and agencies, as well as international organisations.

Much of her work, the ICPC noted, has focused on policy implementation, institutional reform and public-sector governance, areas considered critical to the Commission’s preventive and reform-oriented mandate.

Focus on clarity, trust and institutional impact

The Commission said the communications aspect of the role will focus on building public trust through clarity and responsible engagement.

“Ensuring that our priorities are clearly articulated and responsibly communicated is essential to building confidence among stakeholders and the general public,” the ICPC said.

With the appointment of Mrs Okesanjo, the ICPC said it is positioning itself to reinforce internal coherence, strengthen preventive efforts and enhance the overall impact of its anti-corruption mandate.

Source: Legit.ng