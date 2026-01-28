An Army Colonel plotted a coup against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, coordinating with a military network

The investigation uncovered operational planning and targeted key figures and national installations

Motivated by personal grievances, the Colonel recruited officers and provided financial inducements for the conspiracy

FCT, Abuja - An interim investigation report has uncovered the Army Colonel (name withheld) who plotted the coup to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from power.

The colonel planned the takeover from Tinubu’s government, with funding, recruitment, and operational planning traced directly to him.

The investigation revealed that a clandestine network of military officers was coordinated by an Army Colonel.

As reported by The Punch, the interim report revealed that military officers targeted the President, VP, ministers, and key installations.

According to the report, the Army officer mobilised like-minded officers across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, assigning them to survey critical national installations, including the Presidential Villa, major barracks, and international airports.

The report states that the Army officer, who reportedly failed promotion exams twice, “harnessed these grievances to recruit like-minded officers,” openly lamenting his stagnation and expressing the need to “change government.”

Investigators said the planned coup went beyond “casual dissent” and had entered the early stages of operational planning, including the covert surveillance of critical national assets such as the Presidential Villa, Armed Forces Complex, Niger Barracks, Abuja, and Lagos international airports.

“Multiple testimonies implicate Col (name withheld) as the coordinator of the conspiracy. He has been identified so far as the source of funding, recruitment, and motivation, openly lamenting his stagnation in promotion and expressing the need to ‘change government.’

“Several officers involved in the plot describe him as the figure who provided financial inducements and justification.

“Meanwhile, search of his vehicle revealed several charms and write-ups such as the NUPENG strike action and other anti-government write-ups.

“Similarly, a search on his residence at Lokogoma, Apo, revealed very sensitive documents which included allocation of responsibilities to some of the principal actors.

“Also, key national dignitaries were earmarked to be handled by respective principal actors.”

16 Officers Indicted in Alleged Coup Plot Against Tinubu

Recall that 16 military officers were indicted over an alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Major General Samaila Uba confirms findings of serious misconduct in military ranks.

Uba disclosed that the indicted officers will face military court-martial as investigations conclude.

Military finally admits coup plot against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian military admited of coup attempt against Tinubu's administration by some high-ranking officers.

The probe panel has submitted its report, revealing details about the arrested officers and their potential charges.

The public demands transparency and accountability regarding the coup plotters and any civilian collaborators involved.

