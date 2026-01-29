North Central youths have launched a support group to mobilise grassroots backing for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election

The group has unveiled a leadership structure led by former lawmaker Hassan Omale Atayoma, with senior APC figures providing advisory and patronage roles

Organisers have announced plans for a formal inauguration in Abuja, positioning the movement as a platform for youth political engagement and advocacy

A coalition of young political actors from Nigeria’s North Central zone has unveiled a new support platform backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, signalling a renewed push for youth-led mobilisation in the region.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027 announced its formation alongside plans for a formal public inauguration, describing the initiative as a vehicle for grassroots engagement, regional cohesion and support for the current administration’s policy direction.

Group announces leadership structure

At the helm of the organisation’s leadership architecture is Hon. Hassan Omale Atayoma, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

His emergence was described by promoters of the group as a stabilising influence with the capacity to provide institutional guidance and political direction.

Hon. Atayoma, a former member of the House of Representatives, brings years of legislative experience and familiarity with national policymaking.

His understanding of constituency engagement and federal governance is expected to shape the group’s strategy and deepen its interaction with public institutions.

Beyond his time in the legislature, he currently heads the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority as Executive Director.

In that role, he oversees programmes linked to water resource management, agriculture and infrastructure development, experience that supporters believe will improve the group’s administrative efficiency and accountability.

Group appoints Prof Isa for advisory and political support

The group has also appointed Comrade Isa Daniel (Prof) as its Advisor. He presently serves as Deputy Director of Organising at the APC National Secretariat, a position associated with party coordination and nationwide mobilisation. His involvement is expected to strengthen organisational planning and align the group’s activities with broader party objectives.

Political backing for the initiative includes the presence of Hon. James Abiodun Faleke as Grand Patron. His role is expected to provide mentorship, strategic counsel and national visibility for the youth movement.

President Tinubu remains the focal point of the group’s campaign message, with organisers framing their activities around support for governance reforms, national development and expanded youth participation in public affairs.

Mobilisation plans and inauguration slated for February

Operational leadership of the organisation is led by the Director General, Comrade Abdullahi Muhammed Jemilu. He is tasked with coordinating mobilisation across North Central states, building local structures and encouraging youth engagement in democratic processes.

The official launch, inauguration, press briefing and awards ceremony have been scheduled for February 14, 2026, at 10:00am.

The venue is the Tinubu Support Group Office at No. 2 Kainji Crescent, off Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja. Organisers expect attendance from party leaders, political stakeholders, youth groups, civil society representatives and members of the media.

With its leadership lineup and expanding grassroots network, the North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027 has positioned itself as an emerging force in youth advocacy. The group has pledged commitment to peace, unity, democratic principles and policies aimed at economic growth, job creation and sustainable national development.

