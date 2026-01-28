President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent an emotional message to Wilfred Ndidi after the tragic death of his father in a road accident

Ndidi’s club, Besiktas, also released a condolence statement, describing the loss as devastating

The tragedy comes just weeks after Ndidi captained Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze in Morocco

Umunede, Delta State - President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of condolence to Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi, over the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi.

Legit.ng reports that Sunday was involved in a serious motor accident in the Umunede area of Delta State and was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he later died from his injuries.

According to The Nation, Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesperson, shared a heartfelt message on Wednesday, January 28, standing in solidarity with the Super Eagles captain during this painful moment.

Channels TV also noted President Tinubu's compassion.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Sunday Ndidi. I share in the grief of his family, friends and associates, particularly Wilfred Ndidi, who shared a strong bond with his father as a mentor and guide in his remarkable career as an exceptional footballer,” the message read, as football stakeholders across the country sent in their condolences.

He added that the late Ndidi’s values and personal conduct left a lasting impression on those around him.

The president noted:

“There is no doubt that Sunday’s modest beginnings and honesty greatly impacted those who looked up to him for inspiration."

Furthermore, President Tinubu prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved family and for the repose of the soul of the departed.

He asked God to grant the Ndidi family the fortitude to bear the loss and to grant eternal rest to Sunday Ndidi.

Ndidi: Besiktas releases condolence messages

Meanwhile, Ndidi’s club side, Turkish giants Besiktas, also confirmed the tragic development in a statement released on Tuesday, January 27.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” Besiktas said.

“May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”

The loss comes at a particularly emotional time for Ndidi and Nigerian football fans.

