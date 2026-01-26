Senator Kalu has praised President Tinubu for appointing Peter Eze to the Federal Character Commission

Academic and community leaders also commend Eze's dedication and integrity following his recent appointment

Eze, a young economist and public administrator, hails from Aji in Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu state

Abuja, FCT - Former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has joined a growing list of institutions, government bodies and student organisations who have applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment and inauguration of Honourable Peter Ogbonna Eze as the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner representing Enugu state.

President Tinubu formally swore in Eze alongside the chairman of the commission, Mrs Ayo Omidiran, and 36 other commissioners at a ceremony held at the State House, Abuja, reminding them they are the conscience of the nation. He also charged them to uphold integrity, fairness and national responsibility in the discharge of their duties.

Peter Eze: Tinubu Appoints 35-Year-Old as FCC Commissioner, Kalu, UNN, Enugu Govt, NANS React

The ceremony was witnessed by members of the Federal Executive Council, senior government officials and other dignitaries.

Kalu joyful over Eze's appointment

Speaking on the appointment of Eze, who served as his aide, Kalu, the senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu, describing the decision as a deliberate act of encouragement for capable young Nigerians committed to public service.

“I thank President Tinubu for what he did for Peter. The president knows Peter very well and sees him clearly because Peter is someone who is ready to encourage young people,” Kalu said.

He noted that Eze’s young age, just about 34 or 35, is an assessment of the president’s ideology in training youths in governance and politics, stressing that Tinubu believes in empowering the next generation of leaders.

Kalu further revealed that the president relates personally with Eze, often addressing him by his first name, a sign of confidence and familiarity. He expressed optimism that Eze’s performance at the FCC could open doors to even greater responsibilities in the future.

“I’m also happy that President Tinubu appointed Peter Eze. He knows Peter Eze very well; he sees Peter in my house, and I also go with him to visit President Tinubu. I thank him for what he did for the youth. President Tinubu also wants to encourage young people like Peter.

“That is what politics is all about, you sit down, ask for what your people need, work for your people, and your people work for you,” the senator added.

UNN reacts to Eze's appointment

The appointment has continued to attract widespread commendation from academic institutions, grassroots authorities and national student bodies.

In a congratulatory message signed by Prof. E. R. Ukwueze, Head of the Department of Economics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), the department described Eze as an outstanding alumnus and a worthy ambassador of the university.

The department praised his dedication to both private and public service, noting that his achievement stands as a source of inspiration to current and future students of the institution.

“As you take up this new role, we trust that your light will continue to shine and illuminate your path and that of the nation at large,” the statement read, while also offering prayers for God’s guidance and wisdom as he serves in his new capacity.

FCC appointment: Igbo-Eze North hails Eze

At the grassroots level, the government and people of Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu state, Eze’s home LGA, also congratulated him on his inauguration.

In a statement issued on behalf of the executive chairman and signed by Sydney Eze, chief media aide, the council described the appointment as a recognition of Eze’s years of integrity, dedication to service and commitment to fairness, equity and national unity.

The local government expressed confidence that Eze would bring these sterling qualities to bear at the Federal Character Commission, assuring that Enugu state would be proudly represented under his watch. The council further pledged its continued support and goodwill, expressing optimism that his tenure would contribute positively to inclusiveness, equity and balanced development across the federation.

FCC: NANS celebrates Eze's appointment

The student community was not left out, as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone F (South-East), extended gratitude to President Tinubu for the appointment and inauguration of Eze.

Speaking on behalf of students in the southeast, the association described Eze as “one of our brothers” and wished him a successful and impactful tenure at the commission. The message was signed by Ikechukwu Emmanuel, Coordinator of NANS Zone F.

Similarly, the Association of Graduate Economics Students (AGES), through its national chairman, Evaristus Ikpa, congratulated Eze on his appointment by President Tinubu, describing it as well-deserved and wishing him the very best in office.

FCC appointment: Who is Peter Eze?

Apart from being Senator Kalu's aide, Peter Eze is an economist and public administrator from Aji in Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu state.

He was confirmed by the Senate on November 27, 2025, following his nomination by the president, which was earlier announced on August 1, 2025, by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

His confirmation came after a screening exercise conducted by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, which reported no petitions or adverse security findings against him.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Onyesoh Onyesoh, noted that Eze and other nominees demonstrated competence, expertise and a strong understanding of the FCC’s mandate, expressing confidence that the commission would be strengthened under the new leadership.

