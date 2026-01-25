Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023, his administration has witnessed notable ministerial exits

Some ministers resigned following scandals, while others were dismissed during cabinet reshuffles

These changes reflected Tinubu’s drive to maintain accountability and reshape his government

Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023 following his victory in the 2023 elections, several ministers he appointed have either resigned due to scandals or been sacked during cabinet reshuffles.

Below is a full list of the seven ministers who left office under his administration.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the Minister of Defence, resigned from his position under President Tinubu. His resignation was announced in a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

The letter, dated December 1, 2025, cited health reasons for his decision. Tinubu accepted the resignation, thanked him for his service, and promised to notify the Senate of a successor. Badaru, who previously served as governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023, was appointed minister on August 21, 2023.

Uche Nnaji

Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, resigned in 2025 after facing forgery accusations. Investigations revealed that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka disowned the degree certificate he presented, stating he never completed his studies. The National Youth Service Corps also denied the authenticity of his NYSC certificate.

Nnaji insisted his resignation was not an admission of guilt but a choice to respect due process. He stated, “My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice — not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court.”

Betta Edu

Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, was suspended in January 2024 after allegations of financial misconduct. Reports revealed that N585.189 million meant for vulnerable citizens was diverted into a private account. A statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale confirmed her suspension, stressing Tinubu’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Later, presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed that Edu’s case was closed and her position permanently filled by Dr Nentawe Yilwatda.

Tahir Mamman

Professor Tahir Mamman, appointed in August 2023, was dismissed in October 2024 during a cabinet reshuffle. His removal followed controversies surrounding his policies, including setting 18 as the minimum age for university admissions and prohibiting under-18 candidates from taking national examinations.

His handling of governing councils for tertiary institutions and the NYSC scheme for foreign-trained graduates also drew criticism.

Lola Ade-John

Lola Ade-John, who assumed office as Minister of Tourism on August 21, 2023, was dismissed in October 2024. Her removal came as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle in which several ministers were sacked.

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, was dismissed in October 2024. His removal was part of the same reshuffle that saw other ministers leave office.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim

Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development, was also dismissed in October 2024. She became one of the casualties of the major cabinet reshuffle carried out by President Tinubu.

