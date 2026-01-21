Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has resumed lectures at Northwest University, Kano, as a 200-level Law student

The former CBN governor joined other students in class, signed the attendance register, and followed lectures quietly, drawing attention online

Nigerians on social media praised the move as a strong example of lifelong learning and humility in leadership

Kano state - The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has sparked widespread reactions on social media after resuming academic activities as an undergraduate Law student at Northwest University, Kano.

The monarch, who is enrolled as a Level 200 student, attended his first lecture on Tuesday, drawing attention both on campus and online.

Photos trend as Emir Sanusi II resumes lectures, signs attendance as law undergraduate in Kano.

Dressed simply in a black long gown and white turban, the Emir joined other students in the lecture hall and sat quietly at the back of the class on a three-seater chair.

According to pictures shared by one of the class members, Emir Sanusi followed the lecture attentively alongside younger classmates and even wrote his name in the attendance register, a moment that later went viral on social media.

Why the Emir returned to the classroom

Northwest University, Kano, last week offered Sanusi a special admission into its Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Common and Sharia Law.

According to the institution, the admission was granted in recognition of his vast experience in governance, economics and public service.

Established in 2012, Northwest University is one of the two state-owned universities in Kano.

Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has resumed lectures at Northwest University, Kano, as a 200-level Law student.

Emir Sanusi is already a holder of a doctorate and is a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He is widely known for his intellectual contributions to economic policy, education reform and social advocacy, making his decision to return to undergraduate studies particularly symbolic.

Students, netizens react

Photos and short clips of him attending lectures quickly circulated online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where users praised his humility, discipline and commitment to education, with many saying the moment was both inspiring and rare among public figures in Nigeria.

The Emir’s presence on campus reportedly excited many students, with some describing it as a powerful reminder of the importance of lifelong learning.

They said:

@bbzango

WalLaahi, I am truly inspired by this humble approach your royal highness. Your love for knowledge is something else. May you be successful here and hereafter.

@Maishsnz

If he didn't write, he'll get Carry over. Good for him

@MSIIEnthusiast

Good students follow the rule.

@IdrisBilya43130

Indeed learning continues till the end of time, I'm personally Proud of You Sir @MSII a Proud friend to our Royal Father Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV Mai Borgu of Borgu Kingdom

@AbdulUK123

Long live the king

@Yo_je_suis

All of a sudden the class becomes scanty, I mean this is supposed to be a 200L law class in a public university in Nigeria.

@MalamiTT

While this is highly commendable, it is simultaneously distracting to the other students.

@madaki_III

His Highness continue to inspire us, we no get excuse until we accomplish PhD. and beyond.

@skonz222

The pressure on the other students won’t be easy and why are people standing around?

@Oyekadupe1

This classroom is distracted

