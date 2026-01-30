A UNILAG graduate shared how financial struggles almost delayed her admission to study law at her preferred school

The young lady graduated with First Class Honours and emerged as the second best student in the Faculty of Law

Mercy won multiple academic awards and received N600,000 in support from Nigerians on social media and legal professionals

A Nigerian woman has inspired many by sharing her remarkable journey to academic success at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In a video shared on social media, a recent graduate, identified as Mercy Chekwube, recounted how she almost faced a two-year delay in starting her university education.

A UNILAG scholar, Mercy Chekwube, receives a congratulatory gift after an excellent academic result. Photo credit: @mercychekwube/X

Revealing the reason, she said it was because her father could only afford to send one child to school at the time.

Despite the challenge, she said she held on to faith, determination, and a strong will to succeed, making her family proud at the end.

Seven years later, Mercy fulfilled her goals. She graduated with a First Class Honours degree in one of the toughest courses in a Nigerian university, law at UNILAG, and also the second best graduating student in the Faculty of Law. She also received multiple academic awards for her outstanding performance.

A UNILAG graduate shares how financial struggles almost delayed her admission to study law. Photo credit: @mercychekwube. Image source: X

"From the little girl who was on the verge of facing a two-year delay because my dad could only afford to send one child to the university at a time, to graduating in 2025 with a First Class Honours degree in Law and as the Second Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Mercy said she entered the Faculty of Law with little more than a Bible verse, a curious mind, and the determination to do her best. She quoted Mark 11:24, describing it as a source of strength throughout her academic journey.

Mercy Chekwube, UNILAG Law Graduate Awards

These are the awards she won:

Emeritus Professor Isaac Oluwole Agbede Prize – Best Student in Conflict of Laws

Babs Mobolaji-Williams Prize – Best Student in the Final Examination of Company Law

Ori David Consult Prize – Best Graduating Student in Company Law

According to a retweet on X, she had also been awarded N600,000 by well-meaning Nigerians and members of the legal profession.

