The Emir of Kano, Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, was officially granted special admission into the LL.B Common Law and Sharia programme at Northwest University, Kano

The approval, conveyed in a letter dated January 12, 2026, placed him at Level 200 in the Faculty of Law for the 2024/2025 academic session

The university confirmed that the admission followed his application and compliance with requirements for special consideration

The Emir of Kano, Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, was granted a special admission into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) Common Law and Sharia programme at Northwest University, Kano.

According to The Punch, the approval was conveyed in an official letter dated January 12, 2026, signed by Jafaru Muhammad, Head of Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, on behalf of the Registrar of the institution.

Admission letter and university requirements

The admission followed an application submitted by the Emir. The university confirmed that the approval came after he satisfied the requirements for special consideration.

The letter stated:

“With reference to your application for special admission into this University, I write to convey the University approval of your admission into Northwest University, Kano after satisfying the University requirements for special consideration. Accordingly, you have been accepted for admission into LL.B. Common Law and Sharia degree programme in the Faculty of Law, Level 200, with effect from 2024/2025 Academic Session.”

Emir placed at level 200

The admission placed the Emir at Level 200 in the Faculty of Law, effective from the 2024/2025 academic session. The institution noted that the admission was subject to his compliance with the rules and regulations contained in the Northwest University Student Handbook.

The university requested the Emir to complete his registration by reporting to relevant units, including the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, ICT Unit, Bursary Department, Faculty/Department, University Library, and Student Affairs Division.

Northwest University, Kano is a state-owned tertiary institution offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various disciplines. These include law, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

