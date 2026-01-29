The University of Benin admitted 15,077 students for the 2025/2026 academic session, the highest intake in the institution’s history

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Edoba Omoregie said many of the students are pioneers of about 20 newly introduced courses and programmes

The VC warned against cultism, drug abuse and examination malpractice, stressing that UNIBEN operates a zero-tolerance policy on social vices

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has admitted a total of 15,077 students for the 2025/2026 academic session, marking the highest intake in the history of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, disclosed this during the institution’s matriculation ceremony held in Benin on Thursday, January 29.

UNIBEN has admitted a record 15,077 students for the 2025/26 session, marking the highest intake in the university’s history. Photo credit: @UniversityofBen

Source: UGC

Omoregie, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the matriculation was particularly significant as many of the fresh students were pioneers of about 20 newly introduced courses and programmes.

“At this ceremony, a total of 15,077 students are being admitted formally into the various Faculties, Schools, Centres and Programmes,” the vice-chancellor said.

The UNIBEN boss emphasised that the students were admitted strictly on merit, urging them to uphold excellence throughout their academic stay.

According to him, merit and excellence should remain their guiding principles during their time at the institution.

UNIBEN’s legacy and values

Describing UNIBEN as a first-generation university and one of the most sought-after institutions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Omoregie said the university has, over the past 55 years, sustained its reputation for quality teaching, learning and impactful research.

He added that meaningful community engagement also forms a key part of the institution’s strengths.

The vice-chancellor noted that these values are reflected in the university’s motto, “Knowledge for Service.”

Warning against social vices

Omoregie warned the newly admitted students against engaging in cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice and other social vices, stressing that the university operates a zero-tolerance policy.

He said students found engaging in secret cult activities, use or sale of illicit drugs, examination malpractice and other immoral acts would face expulsion.

Historic intake at UNIBEN as 15,077 new students are admitted for the 2025/26 academic session. Photo credit: @UniversityofBen

Source: Twitter

Advice to new students

The vice-chancellor urged the students to remain focused on their academic goals, engage constructively with lecturers and staff, and make effective use of the university’s academic, sporting and extracurricular facilities.

He encouraged them to learn positively while unlearning habits that could hinder their personal and academic development.

Omoregie also expressed appreciation to parents, guardians and sponsors for trusting the university with their children and wards.

He congratulated the new students, formally welcomed them to the University of Benin and prayed for divine guidance and success in their academic journey.

Courses to study with Low UTME scores

Source: Legit.ng