Kano state - Tension is rising in Kano following fresh directives by former governor and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, openly backing the reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

Furthermore, he instructed his supporters to recognise only him as the legitimate traditional ruler, a move that has triggered sharp reactions from the camp of the deposed emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Kwankwaso’s comments, made at a public event attended by Emir Sanusi, have deepened the long-running emirship crisis and heightened political and security anxiety across the state.

Kwankwaso declares loyalty to Sanusi

Speaking on Tuesday at the official launch of the Kano State Neighbourhood Watch Corps (NWC) at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Mr Kwankwaso urged members of the Kwankwasiyya movement and the NNPP to stand firmly behind Emir Sanusi.

“We have only one Emir in Kano, and I want you to recognise only Lamido Sanusi as that Emir,” Mr Kwankwaso told the crowd.

He accused the federal government of attempting to impose Mr Ado-Bayero on the state, warning his supporters against accepting what he described as external interference in Kano’s traditional institution.

Call for withdrawal of security from Nasarawa palace

At the same event, Mr Kwankwaso called on the Kano State Commissioner of Police to withdraw security personnel from the Nasarawa GRA mini-palace, where Mr Ado-Bayero currently resides.

According to him, the continued presence of security operatives at the palace was inflaming tensions rather than maintaining peace.

“The continued accommodation of a deposed emir under heavy security is an affront to Kano’s traditional institutions,” he said.

Heightened security as roads are blocked

Earlier on Tuesday, December 23, tension had already been brewing as officials of the Kano State Road Traffic Agency blocked major routes leading to the Nasarawa palace, located about 30 metres from the Government House.

The action prompted heightened security alert around the area, with armed personnel stationed to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order.

Ado-Bayero camp condemns remarks

In a swift response, Aminu Dan’agundi, a senior title holder in the Kano Emirate and a key ally of Mr Ado-Bayero, condemned Mr Kwankwaso’s comments, describing them as inflammatory and contemptuous of the court process.

Speaking to Lumana Radio International, Mr Dan’agundi insisted that Mr Ado-Bayero has committed no offence by remaining at the Nasarawa palace.

“We are challenging the state government’s decision in court. The court has already ruled that the removal was illegal and ordered that he remain,” he said.

He warned against attempts to forcefully remove the deposed emir, adding,

“Even without the police, we have the capacity to mobilise thousands of youths to secure the palace.”

Appeal for calm amid legal battle

Despite his strong words, Mr Dan’agundi appealed to supporters of Mr Ado-Bayero to remain calm, expressing confidence that the deposed emir would eventually be restored through legal means.

The emirship dispute is currently before the Supreme Court, following conflicting rulings by lower courts over the legality of Mr Ado-Bayero’s removal and Mr Sanusi’s reinstatement.

Political rivalry fuels emirship crisis

The crisis is deeply rooted in the long-standing rivalry between Mr Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, and Abdullahi Ganduje, former Kano governor and ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Kwankwaso originally appointed Mr Sanusi as emir in 2014. However, in 2020, Mr Ganduje dethroned him, citing insubordination, split the Kano Emirate into five, and appointed Mr Ado-Bayero as Emir of Kano.

In May 2024, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, a protégé of Mr Kwankwaso, reversed those actions after the Kano State House of Assembly repealed the 2019 Emirate Council Law, reinstating Mr Sanusi as sole emir.

While the state government relies on the new law to justify the reinstatement, Mr Ado-Bayero’s camp cites court orders staying its implementation, arguing that his removal violated his fundamental rights.

