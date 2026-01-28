A Nile University first-class graduate was over the moon after receiving an offer of admission from the University of Cambridge for his postgraduate studies

The Economics graduate who finished his undergraduate studies with a 4.95 CGPA said the offer was worth celebrating as it came from a prestigious institution "that cradled the Darwins, Newtons, and Turings"

Drawing inspiration from the admission offer feat and while anticipating a funding decision from the institution, he sent a message to other youths, never to let their excellence be in doubt

Jameswilliams Chiahukamnanya Gabriel, a Nile University first-class graduate, has expressed excitement on X after being offered admission for his postgraduate studies by the University of Cambridge, England.

In a now-viral tweet on January 27, the Economics graduate displayed the admission letter from the foreign institution as he reflected on his challenging academic journey from primary school to university.

Graduate with inspiring message for youths

While anticipating the funding decision from Cambridge University, Jameswilliams insisted that the admission offer was worth celebrating in the moment as it came from an institution where the great Darwins and Newtons passed through.

He appreciated his lecturers and guides who had been a key part of his academic success from the university up to the present moment.

Jameswilliams advised netizens to never let their excellence be in doubt, encouraging them to pursue and seek academic success as he did. His tweet partly read:

"...Even with the funding decision coming later on, an offer from an institution that cradled the Darwins, Newtons, and Turings is one that I insist is worth celebrating in the moment, no matter what anxiety holds.

"Anxiety has always been a double-edged sword for those of us who dare to combine intelligence with a heightened sense of responsibility. We often postpone acknowledging our wins because we are intelligent enough to be acutely aware of the coming hurdles. So we huddle it all up and say, “when the win is finalised.” But is a win ever finalised? What win in the history of wins is not responsibility in disguise?

"That was how I did not share how I won the Mastercard Foundation’s financial and mentorship sponsorship of my application. It was such a win for me at the time, and I got it because of my 4.95/5.0 CGPA university performance, a story earned by not huddling my academic journey each semester, no matter the outcome then..."

University of Cambridge: People celebrate young man

