The Sultan of Sokoto has declared Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as the first day of Sha’aban 1447AH

The announcement followed a nationwide moon sighting exercise conducted on Monday, January 19

Sha’aban is the Islamic month that precedes Ramadan, during which Muslims prepare spiritually for the fasting period

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as the first day of Sha’aban 1447AH.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Monday, January 19, and signed by Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, the Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, on behalf of the National Moonsighting Committee of Nigeria.

The Sultanate Council has directed Muslims across Nigeria to begin the search for the new moon of Sha’aban 1447 AH on Monday, January 19, 2026. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, Monday corresponds with the 29th day of Rajab 1447 AH, which, in line with Islamic tradition, is the appropriate day to sight the crescent that will determine the commencement of Sha’aban.

Sha’aban is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar and precedes the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims are expected to prepare spiritually for Ramadan during the 29 or 30 days of Sha’aban.

Sultan announces date for Sha’aban moon sighting

Legit.ng reports that the Sultanate Council had directed Muslims across Nigeria to observe the sky for the new moon of Sha’aban on January 19, 2026, which corresponded with the 29th day of Rajab.

The directive was issued by the Sultanate Council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, urging anyone who sighted the moon to report through their district heads or traditional rulers for onward communication to the Sultan of Sokoto.

Following reports received after the moon sighting exercise, the Sultan confirmed the commencement of Sha’aban on Tuesday.

How to report any credible sighting

Muslims across the country were urged to actively participate in the moon-sighting exercise and report any credible sighting to the nearest District Head or Village Head, who would then convey the information to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, through the appropriate channels.

The Sultan of Sokoto is the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The Advisory Committee described the exercise as a religious obligation requiring seriousness and diligence, and encouraged the faithful to comply fully with the directive.

The statement concluded with prayers for divine guidance and a successful moon-sighting exercise for the Muslim community.

The Sultanate Council has directed Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Sha’aban 1447 AH on Monday, January 19, 2026. Photo credit: @NSCIAng

Source: Getty Images

Sultan rejects Sharia law for Christians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, reaffirmed that Sharia law applies only to Muslims and should never be imposed on Christians.

Other leaders at the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) meeting in Abuja stressed unity, collaboration with the government, and the need to counter insecurity.

Calls for stronger partnerships between faith institutions and the state dominated the gathering, with emphasis on promoting peace and religious harmony.

Sultan speaks on banditry

In an earlier story, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, has disclosed that it would take decades for the northwest region to defeat banditry.

The president of the NSCIA then called for a collective effort to fight the menace in the region while reiterating the commitment of the traditional rulers to the fight.

This came amid the report of a plot that the Sokoto state government was plotting to depose the Sultan from his seat.

Source: Legit.ng