Nigeria’s first-class monarchs continued to hold cultural authority and influence even in the era of modern governance

These rulers were reported to have preserved traditions, promoted unity, and shaped community life across diverse regions

From the Ooni of Ife to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, their roles remained central to Nigeria’s heritage and identity

Despite Nigeria’s transition to modern governance, where elected officials hold ultimate power, traditional rulers have continued to play vital roles in politics, culture, and community life.

These monarchs have stood out for their cultural authority, historical prestige, and their role as custodians of tradition.

Nigeria’s first-class monarchs preserve tradition and strengthen cultural identity across diverse regions. Photo credit: Gozinca/x

Source: Twitter

Find the list of 10 top first-class monarchs in Nigeria as of 2026 below:

1. Ooni of Ife – Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II

The throne of the Ooni of Ife was described as highly revered in Yoruba land and regarded as the spiritual leadership seat of the entire Yoruba race worldwide.

Since ascending the throne in 2015, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi had been a strong advocate for youth and women’s empowerment. His rule in Ile-Ife, the ancestral home of the Yoruba, commanded respect across Nigeria and the diaspora. He also served as co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria.

2. Sultan of Sokoto – Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the 20th Sultan of Sokoto, was recognised as the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims. He inherited the two-century-old throne founded by Sheikh Usmanu Dan Fodio.

The Sultan played a unifying role in the Muslim Ummah and chaired the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. He was also known for his authority on peace, interfaith dialogue, and national unity, while co-chairing the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria.

3. Alaafin of Oyo – Oba Akeem Owoade I

The Alaafin of Oyo stool remained one of the most powerful Yoruba seats, with centuries of history tracing back to the old Oyo Empire.

Historical accounts stated that the Alaafin of Oyo originated from Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race. Under Oba Akeem Owoade I, the institution continued to be influential across Africa.

4. Oba of Benin – Oba Ewuare II

The Oba of Benin was described as custodian of the ancient Benin Kingdom, with its rich history of art, culture, and early European contact.

Enthroned in 2016 as the 40th Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II had been a strong advocate against human traf ficking while preserving the heritage of his kingdom.

Emir of Kano and Sultan of Sokoto unite Nigerian Muslims and champions peace and interfaith dialogue. Photo credit: SLS/x

Source: Twitter

5. Emir of Kano – Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

The Kano Emirate was recognised as one of Nigeria’s most prominent traditional institutions. Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, reinstalled in 2024 for his second reign, continued the legacy of Kano as a hub of commerce and Islamic scholarship. His cultural influence extended over millions in Kano and beyond.

6. Oba of Lagos – Oba Rilwan Akiolu

The throne of Lagos was symbolic not only for its history but also because Lagos served as Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu, who had been on the throne since 2003, was widely known as an influential figure in Yoruba land.

7. Tor Tiv – Prof. James Ayatse

Professor James Ayatse, the paramount ruler of the Tiv people in Benue State, became the Tor Tiv in 2017. A former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, he was recognised for his leadership skills and his role in guiding the Tiv nation.

8. Obi of Onitsha – Igwe Nnaemka Alfred Achebe

The Obi of Onitsha represented a historic emblem in Igboland. Installed in 2002 as the 21st Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe, a Harvard alumnus and former Shell executive, upheld the dignity of Igbo tradition. His reign was marked by cultural pride and modern leadership.

9. Shehu of Borno – Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba El Kanemi

The Shehu of Borno was described as custodian of the Kanemi-Bornu Empire heritage. Appointed in 2009, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba El Kanemi remained a symbol of resilience and unity despite the violent Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State. His leadership continued to inspire cultural pride among the Kanuri people.

10. Olubadan of Ibadanland – Oba Rashidi Ladoja

Ibadan, West Africa’s largest city, was known for its unique chieftaincy system where succession to the throne followed a structured line.

Following the demise of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan-in-Council nominated Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th ruler. He was installed in a grand coronation on Friday, September 26, 2025, at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

Full list of 44 Olubadan of Ibadanland to date

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland is more than a traditional ruler; he is the embodiment of centuries of structured leadership, cultural resilience, and historical continuity in one of Nigeria’s most prominent Yoruba cities.

Ibadan, founded by the warrior Lagelu in 1820, emerged from the ashes of past conflicts to become a bastion of Yoruba civilisation. Lagelu, a military commander from Ile Ife, established ‘Eba Odan’, the settlement that would later evolve into modern-day Ibadan.

Find the list of Ibadan rulers from 1820–2025 here.

Source: Legit.ng