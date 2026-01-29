Full List of 10 Influential Muslim Leaders in Nigeria in 2026
Islam is one of the major religions in Nigeria, accounting for a significant portion of the country’s population.
Legit.ng profiles the most influential Islamic leaders in the country, highlighting figures who shape political, religious, and social life across Nigeria’s Muslim community.
In gathering data and compiling nominations, we sought to maintain balance.
It is noteworthy that many gifted and impactful preachers have served faithfully and, in terms of influence, may have reached even more people than those listed here.
With this in mind, Legit.ng presents the 10 most influential Nigerian Muslim leaders as of 2026.
Based on media presence and their ability to spark conversation, challenge the status quo, and inspire change, this list highlights Nigeria’s top Muslim leaders, in no particular order.
1) Sheikh Bala Lau
2) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky
3) Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar
4) Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullah El-ilory
5) Sheikh Sharaf Gbadebo
6) Professor Ilyas Tochukwu Usman
7) Sheikh Qaribullah Nasir Kabara
8) Sheikh Ahmad Gumi
9) Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ahmad
10) Sheikh Farooq Onikijipa
Source: Legit.ng
