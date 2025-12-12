Sultan of Sokoto Rejects Sharia Law for Christians, Gives Reason

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, reaffirmed that sharia law applies only to Muslims and should never be imposed on Christians

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, stated that it was “totally wrong” for Christians to be subjected to sharia law or court.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, during the opening of the triennial meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja.

The Sultan explained that sharia law was “100 per cent for Muslims” and would never be implemented for non-Muslims. He advised that Christians should not be compelled to dress or pray like Muslims.

He further stressed that Nigeria was more of a multi-religious country than a secular state, adding that the government had not adopted Islam or Christianity as a state religion but supported the growth of both.

Abubakar also spoke against recent calls for the abolition of sharia law, saying Nigeria allowed the practice of all religions without undue external interference.

Speaker of house calls for collaboration

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, urged deeper collaboration between NIREC and the Federal Government to strengthen peace-building efforts and counter insecurity.

Tajudeen described the gathering as significant, noting that violent extremists were exploiting religious sentiments to sow discord. He commended NIREC for its longstanding role in promoting harmony, saying:

“It signifies the need for more synergy between the council and the government, and for concerted efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence between people of diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds.”

He promised legislative support for actionable plans from the council and challenged stereotypes, stressing that narratives of genocide against members of a particular religion were “false and misleading.”

Government’s position on security

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, acknowledged that Nigeria was facing internal security challenges, heightened political rhetoric and degraded mutual trust. He said the country also came under international pressure due to mischaracterisation of its security situation.

Akume assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would not relent in ensuring welfare and security as enshrined in the constitution. He called on faith leaders, traditional rulers and voices of reason to unite for peace.

“We have survived past crises, including a grueling civil war and emerged with a renewed commitment to unity in diversity,” he said.

CAN president urges faith-based action

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said Nigeria was at a critical moment in its history, with insecurity threatening national cohesion.

He emphasised that faith institutions remained among the most trusted structures in the country, with great potential to strengthen peace.

Okoh called for closer collaboration between government and faith-based organisations, including NIREC, to promote dialogue, mobilise communities and nurture social harmony.

NIREC secretary emphasises value of human life

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, highlighted the importance of collaboration between religious leaders and government to defeat terrorism and banditry.

He said every human life was precious to God and urged stakeholders to work together to protect citizens.

Omonokhua prayed for wisdom for leaders, repentance for criminals, and a change of attitude among Nigerians towards positive values and mental re-engineering.

Source: Legit.ng