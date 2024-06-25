The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, has disclosed that it would take decades for the northwest region to defeat banditry

The president of the NSCIA then called for a collective effort to fight the menace in the region while reiterating the commitment of the traditional rulers to the fight

This came amid the report of a plot that the Sokoto state government was plotting to depose the Sultan from his seat

Katsina - The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, has said that the banditry challenges in the country's northwest geopolitical zone will take decades to eradicate.

The President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) made this known while speaking at the northwest peace and security summit in Katsina state on Monday, June 24.

It would take decades to defeat bandits in the northwest - Sultan Photo Credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Facebook

His statement reads in part:

“What we must do is to challenge these bandits because we all know the consequences of banditry and insurgency on our lives. But it will take decades to get out of it if all we get out of it. We all know the consequences and the problems.”

Insecurity: Sultan of Sokoto expresses commitment of monarchs

The first-class monarch said the country's traditional rulers were ready to partner with the seven governors of the region and security agencies to find lasting solutions to the numerous challenges of banditry and insurgency.

He then expressed optimism that a proposal to reduce the challenges of banditry in the region to the barest minimum would be presented by the end of the summit.

Sultan's comment came on the heels of the rumour that the Sokoto state government was planning to depose him from the position.

At the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima warned against the plot and urged the government of Katsina state to guide the emir's position jealously.

See the video of the Sultan's comment here:

Sultan declares Eid-el-Adha day

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, declared Friday, June 7, the first day of the Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH.

This implies that Sunday, June 16, would be the day for the celebration of Eid-il-Adha 2024.

Friday was also announced as the commencement of the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, with about three million Muslims in Saudi Arabia for the rite.

Source: Legit.ng