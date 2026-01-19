A federal legislator in Nigeria, Akin Alabi, has hailed Stanley Nwabali for 'stabilising' the Super Eagles' goalkeeping position

Nwabali excelled at the just-concluded AFCON 2025, saving penalties and helping Nigeria to a third-place finish

Heightened transfer interest reportedly surrounds Nwabali as his Chippa United contract nears expiration

Rabat, Morocco - Akin Alabi, lawmaker representing Egbeda federal constituency of Oyo State, has lauded Stanley Nwabali, saying the Chippa United star "has brought back stability and certainty to the goalkeeping position of the Eagles."

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, January 19, Alabi stated that “it will be hard to take that jersey from him anytime soon.”

AFCON 2025 ends with Stanley Nwabali firmly guarding the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s goal. Photo credit: Jacques Feeney

AFCON 2025: Alabi applauds Nwabali

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain wrote on X in a post that has since garnered nearly 50,000 views:

"Nwabali has brought back stability and certainty back to the goalkeeping position of the Eagles. Forget his “shithousery”, it will be hard to take that jersey from him anytime soon."

Although initially doubtful for AFCON 2025, Nwabali overcame an injury to feature in all but one match for the Super Eagles.

Legit.ng recalls that Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured the bronze medal at AFCON 2025 in Morocco after defeating Egypt in the third-place game in Casablanca on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

In the preceding match, against hosts Morocco, Nwabali faced his busiest outing of the tournament; he rose to the occasion. The 29-year-old made several decent saves, commanded his area confidently, and displayed excellent coordination with his defenders. His penalty save during the shootout capped an assured performance.

His standout performance in Nigeria's last match, against Egypt, included denying household names like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush from twelve yards.

Despite competition over the past two years from goalkeepers such as Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, Nwabali, the Ugo Egbema titleholder, has firmly remained the Super Eagles’ No. 1.

Nwabali transfer rumours heat up

Legit.ng reports that as AFCON 2025 ended on Sunday, January 18, a different contest is heating up off the pitch.

The spotlight on Stanley Nwabali has intensified, igniting a fresh wave of transfer inquiries as clubs look to secure his signature.

Nwabali is now at a pivotal point in his career. His contract with Chippa United of South Africa is set to expire at the end of the season, adding urgency to efforts to orchestrate a move from the Gqeberha-based club.

Stanley Nwabali's respectable performance at AFCON 2025 ignites transfer speculation following the tournament. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Having spent just over three years with Chippa since joining from Katsina United, Nwabali’s tenure has been marked by a striking paradox.

While his club struggles at the bottom of the Betway Premiership table, his international career has flourished, earning him an impressive 31 caps for Nigeria during his time there. This contrast has only strengthened the belief that a move to a more competitive environment is the logical next step.

