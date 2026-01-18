Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo has sent a message to Nigeria after they won the 2025 AFCON bronze medal

The three-time AFCON winners beat the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 via penalty in the third-place match on Saturday, January 17

The Super Eagles have won their record-extending ninth bronze medal in the history of the continental tournament

Atlanta 1996 Olympics hero Kanu Nwankwo sent a message to the Super Eagles following their triumph over Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday, January 17.

Nigeria and the Pharaohs played out a goalless draw after 90 minutes at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca in the third-place match.

The Super Eagles edged past Egypt 4-2 in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saving the Pharaohs’ first two kicks from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed Nigeria’s opening penalty, but Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman converted their spot kicks to secure victory, per Al Jazeera.

Nigeria claimed their ninth bronze medal at the continental tournament, maintaining a perfect record of five wins and two draws in open play.

Kanu Nwankwo reacts after Super Eagles win

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo, popularly known as Papilo, has celebrated the current team after they won bronze at the 2025 AFCON.

In a viral video on X, the Arsenal legend stated that the Nigerian spirit can never be broken, despite the team not reaching the final of the continental tournament.

The 49-year-old joined the team in the dressing room as they danced to the popular Super Eagles song sang by Austino Milado. He wrote:

"KAN U BELIEVE it? 🏆 Bronze Energy 🎊🇳🇬💚 The Nigerian spirit can never be broken. Congratulations Super Eagles. AFCON 2025."

Despite his immense contributions to the Super Eagles, Papilo never won the Africa Cup of Nations, finishing runner-up in 2000 and claiming four bronze medals between 2002 and 2008, per Wikipedia.

Fans react

@im_Kappachino said:

"Papilo, i know say one day you go make us proud."

@iambach wrote:

"Kanu, One of my Idol 🙏.

"Amazing team guys and congratulations again to Nigeria (coming from a Moroccan) 🇳🇬👍."

uwembrown1 added:

"Always a delight to see.

"Papilo our legend who made us proud. Joining the team to push them to achievements."

@AlexEZIREALI43 said:

"It's by taking first alone, it's good to celebrate any little win. GOD bless everyone, bless the team and bless the legend. Papilo you are a great person. Once again congratulations to Nigerians, next year Afcon is here already, here we go, let's prepare well guys. Good luck 🤞"

@FrankOnyebuchi wrote:

"This super eagles team is the best I have seen in recent times. yes, they didn’t win the ultimate price AFCON . I am very proud of your achievement. Big congratulations!"

