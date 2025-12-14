Stanley Nwabali has joined Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations camp in Egypt as preparations intensify for the tournament

The Super Eagles are set for an international friendly against Egypt before their trip to Morocco

Nigeria will open their AFCON 2025 against Tanzania on December 23, before further games against Tunisia and Tanzania

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has officially reported for duty with the Super Eagles as Nigeria kickstarts preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nwabali’s arrival at the Renaissance Hotels in Cairo on Sunday, December 14, marks another key addition to Nigeria’s camp ahead of the continental tournament in Morocco.

Earlier, Francis Uzoho had arrived as the first member of the squad, checking in at the camp shortly after 2:00 am local time.

The arrival of Nwabali, as seen on the Super Eagles' official X handle, adds depth to Nigeria’s goalkeeping options and boosts morale as the team gears up for a crucial AFCON campaign.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his backroom staff have been at the camp for several days, laying the groundwork for the team’s training sessions and tactical briefings.

The structured setup in Cairo is expected to help the three-time African champions gel and refine their preparations before facing competitive action.

Super Eagles prepare for Egypt friendly

As part of the final build-up to the tournament, Nigeria will take on Egypt in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The match provides an opportunity for Chelle to assess his final 28-man squad under match conditions and test different combinations before the team departs for Morocco.

With the Super Eagles placed in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, the coaching staff are focused on fine-tuning strategies to ensure the players are in peak condition.

The friendly against Egypt will serve as a key indicator of Nigeria’s readiness, helping to identify areas that may need adjustment before the first AFCON game.

The inclusion of Nwabali and other squad members in early training sessions ensures that players are familiar with Chelle’s game plan and can integrate smoothly into the tactical setup, particularly in defence and goalkeeping roles.

AFCON 2025 kick-off against Tanzania

Nigeria will officially begin their AFCON 2025 campaign on Tuesday, December 23, facing Tanzania in their opening group fixture, as seen on CAF Online.

The Super Eagles, who are three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners, will aim to claim a fourth title and extend their dominance in African football.

Group C also features Tunisia and Uganda, making Nigeria’s path to the knockout rounds challenging yet manageable.

Chelle’s squad combines a mix of experienced internationals and promising newcomers, with Victor Osimhen expected to lead Nigeria’s attack in the competition.

