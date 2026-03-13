A Nigerian mother living in Canada shared a video about the free snacks her children received in their free public school

Her daughter explained that students were given bread and fruits like apples, carrots, and tangerines from baskets placed around the school

The mother expressed surprise, noting that when they lived in Nigeria, the family paid about N3 million in school fees, yet still had to provide food separately

A Nigerian mother has sparked reactions on social media after sharing her excitement about the benefits her children enjoy from attending public schools in Canada.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman recorded a conversation with her daughter while discussing the snacks students receive at school.

A Nigerian mother speaks about her children schooling in Canada. Photo credit: @kazichronicles0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the mother, she was surprised to learn that the school regularly provides free snacks to students despite not charging tuition fees.

During the conversation, the daughter revealed that students are offered bread and fruit in the morning, including apples, carrots, and sometimes tangerines.

Canada-based Nigerian mother applauds school

“So in the morning, they normally give us bread with fruits,” the daughter said.

She explained that students can collect the snacks from baskets placed around the school.

She added that additional snacks are also provided later in the day, allowing students to pick a fruit and snack if they want during their last period.

The mother could not believe her ears and questioned why her daughter had not told her earlier.

A Nigerian mother living in Canada shares how her student's school offered free food. Photo credit: @kazichronicles0/TikTok, kate_sept2004/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the daughter, she initially thought the food displayed in baskets was not free until she recently asked and confirmed that students could take them without paying.

She said:

"But you no tell us now! We've been buying fruit for you guys every week!"

The mother also noted that when they lived in Nigeria, the family reportedly paid about N3 million in school fees but still had to provide food separately.

She added:

"Meanwhile, when we were in Nigeria, we paid for you guys 3 million Naira. 3 million Naira school fees could not give us one biscuit."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to mother's comment on Canadian schools

Some of the comments are below.

YAA LATEEF said:

"Pls how can I process this with my family naija don tire me."

Hajja Bewaji said:

"Madam u no talk about the gift cards they give too. God bless Canada."

Dbozz couture stated:

"Infact a friend of mine traveled to UK with her family and told the school over there is free and they give free lunch too Make I jam a reasonable money fess, na traveling I go process with my dear son.

OLAJUMOKEMI CARES commented:

"The joy of being here lasan! This land is so beautiful in everything. God bless Canada in Billions times. God shall make it easy for the individuals and families striving to be here in Jesus Name. It worths it."

In a related story, a Nigerian woman in Canada explained the struggles she faced after relocating abroad with her husband and son.

Finland-based Nigerian lady relocates with family

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian family documented their emotional relocation journey from Finland to the United States after receiving long-awaited visas.

The parents celebrated receiving five visa-stamped passports after planning the international move for more than two years.

Their children experienced a bittersweet farewell in Finland, crying with friends and receiving parting gifts before leaving school.

Source: Legit.ng