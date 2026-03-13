A 30-year-old Nigerian man's attempt to cover the farthest distance on foot has received the green light from the Guinness World Records (GWR)

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate is set to trek from Port Harcourt to Lagos and will commence his daring attempt on Saturday, March 14

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Wene opened up about why he is attempting the challenge, which will take about seven days and the challenges he would likely encounter on the road

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has approved a Nigerian youth's attempt at the farthest distance covered on foot, which is set to take off from the University of Port Harcourt on Saturday, March 14.

The young man, Wene Promise, confirmed this to Legit.ng and made available the approval email he received from the prestigious body.

Wosu Promise is attempting the Guinness World Records of the farthest distance covered on foot. Photo Credit: Wene Portharcourt

Source: Facebook

Wene, who hails from Omudioga in Emohua LGA in Rivers state, is a graduate of accounting from the University of Port Harcourt. His new attempt will take him about seven days.

Wene, who is based in Lagos, is not new to the daring trekking challenge, as he made a similar attempt in 2023, which unfortunately didn't get certified by the Guinness World Records.

Why Wene is attempting the record

Legit.ng asked Wene why he wants to attempt the farthest distance on foot, and he explained that he aims to create awareness about mental health and self-discovery. In his words:

"I'm doing this to create awareness for mental health and self-discovery as a victim and a survivor, especially after my first attempt in 2023, which was not. successful and ended up being bullied, which added to the depression I was trying to escape from.

"I'm well now, and I aim to leverage the record to create awareness and encourage those who have been hit with the harsh reality of life.

"So far, I've been. Getting massive support from the public as regards this, and I believe that with their support, it will be achieved."

Wene Promise wants to break a Guinness World Records existing record. Photo Credit: Wene Portharcourt

Source: Facebook

What challenges does Wene expect on road

Legit.ng further asked Wene about the challenges he expects to encounter in the course of his GWR record attempt and how he hopes to overcome them. He said:

"From the experience of the last attempt, network, power and logistics challenges are quite inevitable; hence our route.

"My team has put in place measures to tackle this by getting a solar system for power and a power reserve. We also got help from an e-hailing company, "SheDrive", in the form of sponsorship and provided a standby vehicle.

"We had challenges with medicals during the last attempt, and we've reached out to some organisations, and we got a volunteer medical personnel to accompany us. Another challenge is security due to the situation of the country, hence we've got private security available throughout."

Wene is optimistic that his attempt this time would be successful and would get certified by the Guinness World Records.

Wene received anonymous N10m offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wene Promise had received an anonymous N10 million offer ahead of his daring GWR attempt.

Years after his daring attempt, Wene decided to give it another shot to silence his critics and doubters, who argued that the 2023 attempt was a fluke.

Wene had set dates in November for the solo trekking, on the condition that his doubters would reward him with N50 million if he succeeds. So far, none of his doubters had taken him up on the challenge, until the anonymous supporter's offer.

Source: Legit.ng