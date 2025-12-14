Maduka Okoye kept a clean sheet as Udinese shocked Napoli 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday afternoon

Okoye’s performance sends a statement to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle after being dropped from Nigeria’s AFCON squad

The Super Eagles will depend on Stanley Nwabali and Francis Uzoho for the competition in Morocco

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye produced a commanding performance as Udinese stunned Serie A leaders Napoli 1-0 on Sunday, December 14.

The mid-table side executed a perfect tactical plan, sitting compact and relying on quick counter-attacks to claim a rare win against the Italian champions.

Maduka Okoye kept a clean sheet as Udinese defeated Serie A champions Napoli 1-0 on Sunday. Photo by Giuseppe Bellini

Napoli dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances against a well-organised Udinese defence, per Reuters.

The decisive moment came in the 73rd minute when Jurgen Ekkelenkamp unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the box, sending the ball into the top corner, beIN Sports reports.

Okoye’s composure and alertness ensured that Napoli’s late attacks, including efforts from Rasmus Hojlund and David Neres, never tested him seriously.

The clean sheet underscored his importance to the Udinese defence since his return from a football ban in October.

Okoye’s performance a statement to Eric Chelle

Okoye’s stellar display serves as a direct response to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who opted for Stanley Nwabali and Francis Uzoho in Nigeria’s final 28-man Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 squad.

Maduka Okoye was surprisingly dropped from Nigeria's final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by head coach Eric Chelle. Photo by Alessandro Sabattini

Having been Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 2021 AFCON, Okoye has remained on the sidelines despite his consistent form at Udinese.

Many fans were surprised by his omission, and this performance is a timely reminder of his quality.

Okoye demonstrated not just reflexes and command in the penalty area, but also his ability to organize the backline against top-level opposition, showcasing why he deserves the number one spot for Nigeria.

Okoye vs. Nwabali: The Super Eagles dilemma

The decision to pick Nwabali over Okoye has sparked debate among Nigerian football supporters.

Nwabali, who featured at the 2023 AFCON, currently enjoys favour in Chelle’s plans, but Okoye’s form in Italy highlights his readiness and consistency at a higher competitive level.

While Nwabali has performed admirably for Chippa United, Okoye’s experience in Serie A and his ability to handle high-pressure situations against top teams arguably makes him a more reliable option for Nigeria’s goalkeeping needs.

The clean sheet against a potent Napoli side reinforces the argument that Okoye is more than capable of leading the Super Eagles between the sticks.

Okoye’s message is clear as he is not content to be back-up goalkeeper and is determined to prove his worth, even if that means staying away from the national team.

Udinese’s victory not only boosts his confidence but also sends a challenge to the Super Eagles coaching staff that Okoye remains one of Nigeria’s top goalkeepers, ready to reclaim his rightful place.

Reason Okoye was dropped

