Nigerian pilot issues safety advisory on carrying power banks during flights

Power banks must be in hand baggage according to new NCAA regulation

Ibom Air and United Nigeria Airlines enforce stricter power bank policies

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Popular Nigerian pilot, Captain Ifeanyi Callistus, has issued a safety advisory instructing passengers on the carriage and use of power banks, stating that the devices must be kept in hand baggage and must not be used or charged onboard the aircraft.

In a post shared on his verified Facebook page on Friday, March 13, the aviation expert stated that the directive aligns with safety regulations issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regarding lithium battery-powered devices.

Captain Callistus Ifeanyi advises passengers to keep power banks in hand baggage and avoid using them onboard, following NCAA safety rules. Photo credit: Captain Callistus

Source: Facebook

Nigerian pilot issues power bank advisory

The Air Peace pilot, who featured in several viral videos delivering his pre-flight welcome speeches in Pidgin, explained that portable power banks contain lithium-ion batteries, which are classified under aviation safety rules as potentially hazardous materials due to the risk of overheating, fire or explosion if damaged or improperly handled.

According to him, under global aviation standards issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted by national regulators, lithium batteries are prohibited in checked baggage and are subject to strict capacity limits when carried onboard aircraft.

He posted a message along with an accompanying video clip:

“A passenger once placed a power bank inside a carry-on bag, and during the flight the device overheated and caught fire on the aircraft. Because the bag was stowed in the overhead locker, it was not easily accessible and the situation escalated before the crew could respond.

"This is why aviation safety rules require passengers to hold power banks and lithium batteries with them not inside carry-on bags or checked luggage.

"When a power bank overheats on a plane, the cabin crew must be able to access it immediately to prevent a lithium battery fire on an aircraft."

He added:

"Important flight safety tips:

• Never put your power bank in checked baggage

• Keep lithium batteries accessible during flight

• Follow airline safety rules and aviation regulations

"This video is to create awareness for passengers, especially travellers in Nigeria and around the world, so we can all fly safer and avoid preventable incidents.

"Remember: At 30,000 feet, the crew are the only firefighters available."

Captain Callistus's video can be watched below via Facebook in full:

Airlines ban power banks from overhead bins

Meanwhile, Ibom Air has announced a new restriction prohibiting passengers from placing power banks in overhead bins or checked-in baggage, in compliance with a recent safety directive issued by the NCAA.

Per The Punch, the airline said the decision aligns with global aviation safety standards and reinforces its commitment to protecting passengers and crew from potential in-flight hazards linked to lithium-ion batteries.

In a statement released earlier in March, Ibom Air said the NCAA directive introduces a critical adjustment to how power banks must be carried onboard commercial flights.

This Day reported that Ibom Air has started strict enforcement of the new directive.

In the same vein, United Nigeria Airlines issued a safety advisory instructing passengers on the carriage and use of power banks, stating that the devices must be kept in hand baggage and must not be used or charged onboard its aircraft.

Several airlines in Nigeria now require power banks to be kept in hand baggage, banning them from overhead bins for safety. Photo credit: Air Peace, Lagos

Source: Facebook

In a notice shared on its official X page, the airline said the directive aligns with safety regulations issued by the NCAA regarding lithium battery-powered devices.

United Nigeria Airlines clarified that each passenger is permitted a maximum of two power banks, and each device must not exceed a capacity of 100 watt-hours (Wh), in line with aviation safety standards.

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