US military strikes in Sokoto in December 2025 reportedly killed 155 Lakurawa fighters

The New Humanitarian claimed that 200 more members of the group went missing in the aftermath

The operation, carried out with Nigerian authorities, involved Tomahawk missiles targeting three districts

The New Humanitarian report confirmed US military strikes in December 2025 killed 155 Lakurawa terrorists in Sokoto State.

The publication also claimed that about 200 additional fighters went missing in the week following the operation.

According to the report, the strikes were carried out in collaboration with Nigerian authorities. It was believed that Tomahawk missiles were launched from a US destroyer positioned in the Gulf of Guinea.

Targeted districts in Sokoto

The missiles reportedly targeted three districts in Sokoto State: Isa, Tangaza, and Tambuwal. Tangaza was widely recognised as a core area of Lakurawa. Tambuwal was not generally associated with organised armed violence, while Isa was described as a bandit stronghold largely controlled by Bello Turji.

Details of the strike on Isa remained unclear, but Turji was widely believed to have survived. In Tangaza, however, a Lakurawa camp reportedly suffered heavy losses. The report stated that Dando Sibu, a key Lakurawa commander, survived because he left the location less than five minutes before the second missile was fired.

Two missile hits reported

The New Humanitarian claimed that there were two missile hits. The first strike reportedly killed around 30 fighters. As surviving members gathered to assess the damage and assist the wounded, a second missile hit, killing those who had assembled.

In total, 155 Lakurawa fighters were said to have died, including 19 who were initially injured but later succumbed to their wounds.

In the week following the strikes, about 200 Lakurawa fighters were reported missing. The group was also said to have lost nearly half of its cattle, which was described as a major source of its revenue.

Where is Sokoto state located?

Sokoto State, located in north-western Nigeria, is widely known as the “Seat of the Caliphate” due to its historical role as the centre of the Sokoto Caliphate.

Created on February 3, 1976, the state shares borders with Niger Republic, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Benin Republic. Its capital city, Sokoto, is the largest urban centre and administrative hub.

Covering about 25,973 square kilometres, Sokoto has a population estimated at over 6 million people as of 2022. Predominantly Hausa and Fulani, the state is deeply rooted in Islamic scholarship and culture, with agriculture and livestock serving as its economic backbone.

